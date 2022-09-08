Οι αγγλικές ομάδες ποδοσφαίρου έκαναν αναρτήσεις στα social media λίγο μετά τον θάνατο της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής.

Σύσσωμες οι ομάδες της Premier League εξέφρασαν τα συλλυπητήρια τους στην οικογένεια της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, ο θάνατος της οποίας προκάλεσε παγκόσμια θλίψη.

Οι αναρτήσεις των αγγλικών ομάδων:

Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Her Majesty's dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.



Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022

Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.



We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022