Οι αγγλικές ομάδες ποδοσφαίρου έκαναν αναρτήσεις στα social media λίγο μετά τον θάνατο της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής.
Σύσσωμες οι ομάδες της Premier League εξέφρασαν τα συλλυπητήρια τους στην οικογένεια της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, ο θάνατος της οποίας προκάλεσε παγκόσμια θλίψη.
ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Οι αναρτήσεις των αγγλικών ομάδων:
Manchester City wishes to express its sincere condolences to The Royal Family following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Her Majesty’s dedication and service has been exemplary and we join our country and the Commonwealth in mourning her loss. pic.twitter.com/mDTn2Nj1UB
ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 8, 2022
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022
Along with many of our supporters today, we will be taking time to mourn and reflect on Her Majesty’s incredible life and devoted service.
Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Royal Highness The Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/QwLRZ9z4yf— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2022
Chelsea Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We join those mourning in the UK and across the world.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 8, 2022
We would like to send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone affected by this very sad news. pic.twitter.com/FUysCESRt4
Tottenham Hotspur joins the nation in mourning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 8, 2022
The Club should like to extend its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/dg9kjs62N1
Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 8, 2022
The club would like to send its condolences to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time.
May she Rest In Peace.