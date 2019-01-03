weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
,
Καιρός live τα σημεία όπου χιονίζει αυτή την ώρα

Καιρός live τα σημεία όπου χιονίζει αυτή την ώρα

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 03.01.2019 | 08:23
Newsit Newsroom
Καιρός live τα σημεία όπου χιονίζει αυτή την ώρα | Newsit.gr

Ο καιρός έφερε πολλά χιόνια και οι κάμερες δείχνουν live υπέροχα τοπία σε ολόκληρη τη χώρα.

Δείτε Live που χιονίζει τώρα μέσα από τις κάμερες στο διαδίκτυο. Ο καιρός σε δέκα διαφορετικές περιοχές.

Πάρνηθα
http://parnithacam2.forecastweather.gr

http://parnithacam1.forecastweather.gr

Τρίκαλα Κορινθίας
http://trikalakorinthiascam.forecastweather.gr

Βίλια Αττικής
http://viliacam.forecastweather.gr

Λίμνη Πλαστήρα
http://limniplastiracam.forecastweather.gr

Πισοδέρι
http://pisodericam.forecastweather.gr

Νεραϊδοχώρι Τρικάλων
https://neraidochoricam.forecastweather.gr

Κόζιακας
http://koziakascam.forecastweather.gr

Νυμφαίο
http://nymfaiocam2.forecastweather.gr

Ορεινή Ναυπακτία
http://oreininafpaktia.forecastweather.gr

Μέτσοβο

http://metsovocam1.forecastweather.gr/

http://metsovocam2.forecastweather.gr/

 

