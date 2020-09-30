Ενοχλημένοι ήταν οι περισσότεροι αμερικανοί που παρακολουθούσαν το πρώτο debate ανάμεσα στον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ και τον Τζο Μπάιντεν ενόψει των αμερικανικών εκλογών της 3ης Νοεμβρίου.

Με τους δυο υποψήφιους να μιλούν ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον και να χρησιμοποιούν χαρακτηρισμούς ο ένας για τον άλλον οι περισσότεροι ήταν ενοχλημένοι και μια φράση κυριάρχησε: «Γιατί το βλέπουμε αυτό;»

Άλλοι έγραφαν ότι αυτή η εικόνα ντροπιάζει τις ΗΠΑ σε όλο τον κόσμο και άλλοι έγραφαν ότι ευτυχώς τα περισσότερα παιδιά έχουν πέσει για ύπνο και δεν παρακολουθούν αυτό το πράγμα.

Thank God that (most of) the nation’s children are in bed because the #Debate2020 is showing them everything we tell them not to do!! We need to send a current or retired teacher to moderate this debate—‘cause Chris Wallace has lost it! #notinmyclassroom — Dr_BrownStew (@DerronWallace) September 30, 2020

this really is sad .. I wanna turn this shit off 🤦🏾‍♂️#Debate2020 — |DEŚ| (@__dessthebess) September 30, 2020

Wtf am I watching right now? This shit is downright embarrassing on both sides while the rest of the world watches. #PresidentialDebate #Debate2020 — Georgette Spencer (@ginger_snap87) September 30, 2020

This #debate2020 is comedic in the worst way — Amaris (@missamarisceo) September 30, 2020

I don’t know who won, but it’s very clear who the loser of #Debatenight was: every American citizen.#Debate2020 #Debate2020 — C. E. Zulin (@CEZulin) September 30, 2020

How the fuck did we get here. #Debate2020 — Luke 🇺🇸 (@LukePolitics) September 30, 2020

I've said to myself "why am I watching this?" so many times. #Debate2020 — Rachel Victoria ✊🏾✊🏾 (@RachelVHer) September 30, 2020

It’s depressing because this is it. These are our options. #Debate2020 pic.twitter.com/grmemJWq1Z — Lorena is waiting for Baby Sol to come already. (@nenagerman) September 30, 2020

Ένα από τα μεγάλα σοκ που προκάλεσε σε όσους παρακολουθούσαν το debate ήταν η φράση του Τραμπ: Έκανα πολλά για τους μαύρους, περισσότερα από οποιονδήποτε άλλο πρόεδρο εκτός από τον Αβραάμ Λίνκολν. Επίσης κάποιοι συμπόνεσαν τον συντονιστή και κάποιοι άλλοι τα έβαλαν μαζί του.

They need to cut mics off when it’s someone’s turn. Honestly. This is embarrassing. #Debate2020 September 30, 2020