Αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ: «Το Ιράν δεν θα καθυστερήσει να απαντήσει στο Ισραήλ – Ένας είναι ο εχθρός»

Μήνυμα συσπείρωσης ενάντια στον κοινό εχθρό το Ισραήλ έστειλε ο αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ στην στην ομιλία του μετά την προσευχή της Παρασκευής (4.10.24) στην Τεχεράνη.

Ο αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ χαρακτήρισε «νόμιμη» την επίθεση του Ιράν κατά του Ισραήλ την περασμένη Τρίτη (1.10.24), υποστηρίζοντας ότι συνιστά «ελάχιστη τιμωρία» για τα ισραηλινά εγκλήματα.

«Το Ιράν δεν θα καθυστερήσει ούτε θα βιαστεί να απαντήσει στο Ισραήλ», τόνισε ο αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ στην ομιλία του που είναι σε εξέλιξη.

«Τα μουσουλμανικά έθνη έχουν έναν κοινό εχθρό» είπε μεταξύ άλλων ο ανώτατος ηγέτης του Ιράν απευθυνόμενος σε χιλιάδες κόσμου που είχε συγκεντρωθεί στο μεγάλο τέμενος στην Τεχεράνη, ενώ επισήμανε ότι «κάθε χώρα έχει το δικαίωμα να αμύνεται από τους επιτιθέμενους».

«Η επίθεση της 7ης Οκτωβρίου ήταν μια νόμιμη πράξη, το ίδιο και η επίθεση του Ιράν στο Ισραήλ» είπε ακόμη.

Iran’s leaders participating in prayer in the photo from left to right: President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei and Chief Justice Ghulamhossein Ejei. pic.twitter.com/rZIJf5mvih — S p r i n t e r (@SprinterFamily) October 4, 2024

🇮🇷| Ayatollah Khamenei: When they are satisfied with one country, they go to another country.



Every country that doesn’t want to be captured by the enemy, it must be awake from the beginning.



When the enemy goes to another country, one must help him.



We Muslims neglected this… pic.twitter.com/wwI0zsuUsH — Arya – آریا (@AryJeay) October 4, 2024

🚨 Millions of people from Iran and Iraq have gathered in Tehran for Friday prayers, led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who will make an important announcement afterward. Many are also chanting “Death to Israel.” pic.twitter.com/dy0mdWCDnZ — BigBreakingWire (@BigBreakingWire) October 4, 2024

«Η επιχείρηση των ενόπλων μας δυνάμεων πριν από λίγες νύχτες ήταν απολύτως νόμιμη» είπε. Έκανε λόγο για την πυραυλική επίθεση ως την «ελάχιστη τιμωρία για τα εγκλήματα του Ισραήλ».

The moment when Imam Khamenei entered the Imam Khomeini (ra) Musalla to attend the commemoration ceremony honoring the Mujahid on the path of God, Martyr Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, and to lead the Friday Prayer pic.twitter.com/HQWZwdIuMO — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) October 4, 2024

Today, Iranians have come to Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran with great enthusiasm to offer Friday prayers under the leadership of the great leader of Iran, Mr. Khamenei.#Khamenei#Iran pic.twitter.com/wxfzyDvZjs — Afra (@Afra82298666) October 4, 2024

«Αυτό που έχει συσσωρευτεί από την πρόσφατη συμπεριφορά του Ισραήλ αυξάνει την οργή και ενισχύει τα κίνητρα αντίστασης», σημείωσε.