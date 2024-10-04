Παρασκευή, 4 Οκτ.
Αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ: «Το Ιράν δεν θα καθυστερήσει να απαντήσει στο Ισραήλ – Ένας είναι ο εχθρός»

Reuters

Μήνυμα συσπείρωσης ενάντια στον κοινό εχθρό το Ισραήλ έστειλε ο αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ στην στην ομιλία του μετά την προσευχή της Παρασκευής (4.10.24) στην Τεχεράνη.

Ο αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ χαρακτήρισε «νόμιμη» την επίθεση του Ιράν κατά του Ισραήλ την περασμένη Τρίτη (1.10.24), υποστηρίζοντας ότι συνιστά «ελάχιστη τιμωρία» για τα ισραηλινά εγκλήματα.

«Το Ιράν δεν θα καθυστερήσει ούτε θα βιαστεί να απαντήσει στο Ισραήλ», τόνισε ο αγιατολάχ Αλί Χαμενεΐ στην ομιλία του που είναι σε εξέλιξη.

«Τα μουσουλμανικά έθνη έχουν έναν κοινό εχθρό» είπε μεταξύ άλλων ο ανώτατος ηγέτης του Ιράν απευθυνόμενος σε χιλιάδες κόσμου που είχε συγκεντρωθεί στο μεγάλο τέμενος στην Τεχεράνη, ενώ επισήμανε ότι «κάθε χώρα έχει το δικαίωμα να αμύνεται από τους επιτιθέμενους».

«Η επίθεση της 7ης Οκτωβρίου ήταν μια νόμιμη πράξη, το ίδιο και η επίθεση του Ιράν στο Ισραήλ» είπε ακόμη.

 

«Η επιχείρηση των ενόπλων μας δυνάμεων πριν από λίγες νύχτες ήταν απολύτως νόμιμη» είπε. Έκανε λόγο για την πυραυλική επίθεση ως την «ελάχιστη τιμωρία για τα εγκλήματα του Ισραήλ». 

«Αυτό που έχει συσσωρευτεί από την πρόσφατη συμπεριφορά του Ισραήλ αυξάνει την οργή και ενισχύει τα κίνητρα αντίστασης», σημείωσε.

 

