Η NASA θα «αγγίξει» τον Ήλιο: Δείτε την πρώτη αποστολή στον «καυτό» πλανήτη – video

NASA ScienceCasts: The Parker Solar Probe – A Mission to Touch the Sun

When it launches at 3:53 a.m. EDT, our Parker #SolarProbe spacecraft will travel almost 90 million miles and eventually enter through the Sun's outer atmosphere to encounter a dangerous environment of intense heat and solar radiation. During this harrowing journey, it will fly closer to the Sun than any other human-made object. Discover more about this historic mission in the latest episode of @NASA ScienceCasts:

Posted by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Saturday, August 11, 2018