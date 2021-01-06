ΗΠΑ – Καπιτώλιο: Οι εικόνες της ντροπής από την εισβολή των υποστηρικτών του Τραμπ

Τα όσα πρωτοφανή βλέπουμε τις τελευταίες ώρες να συμβαίνουν στο Καπιτώλιο, το ναό της Δημοκρατίας στις ΗΠΑ όχι απλά σοκάρουν αλλά τρομάζουν.

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έσπειρε ανέμους και τώρα θερίζει θύελλες με τους υποστηρικτές του να έχουν εισβάλλει στο Καπιτώλιο κάτι που δεν έχει γίνει ποτέ στο παρελθόν και να φτάνουν μέχρι την αίθουσα της Ολομέλειας. Ηθικός αυτουργός όλης αυτής της κατάστασης ο απερχόμενος Αμερικανός Πρόεδρος ο οποίος τους ενθάρρυνε να φτάσουν μέχρι εκεί γνωρίζοντας ότι η κατάσταση θα έβγαινε εκτός ελέγχου.

Οι εικόνες που θα δείτε είναι πραγματικά ανατριχιαστικές

Protester seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber, after pro-Trump supporters and protesters breached the U.S. Capitol, sending the building into lockdown with lawmakers inside.



The latest: https://t.co/gyZwp8Dtqi pic.twitter.com/IOtuPKJ0aH January 6, 2021

RAW: Donald Trump’s supporters stormed a session of Congress held to certify Joe Biden’s win, as a desperate last-minute bid by the president to overturn his election loss: https://t.co/8Okjpdu9K9 pic.twitter.com/Ri7oTvCFAv — DW News (@dwnews) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters break into the U.S. Capitol Building after storming the police line here in Washington #DC #Trump #DCRally #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Q8jdQjqNla — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021