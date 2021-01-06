12oC Αθήνα

ΗΠΑ – Καπιτώλιο: Οι εικόνες της ντροπής από την εισβολή των υποστηρικτών του Τραμπ

Τα όσα πρωτοφανή βλέπουμε τις τελευταίες ώρες να συμβαίνουν στο Καπιτώλιο, το ναό της Δημοκρατίας στις ΗΠΑ όχι απλά σοκάρουν αλλά τρομάζουν.

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έσπειρε ανέμους και τώρα θερίζει θύελλες με τους υποστηρικτές του να έχουν εισβάλλει στο Καπιτώλιο κάτι που δεν έχει γίνει ποτέ στο παρελθόν και να φτάνουν μέχρι την αίθουσα της Ολομέλειας. Ηθικός αυτουργός όλης αυτής της κατάστασης ο απερχόμενος Αμερικανός Πρόεδρος ο οποίος τους ενθάρρυνε να φτάσουν μέχρι εκεί γνωρίζοντας ότι η κατάσταση θα έβγαινε εκτός ελέγχου. 

Οι εικόνες που θα δείτε είναι πραγματικά ανατριχιαστικές

 

 

