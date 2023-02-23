Ένα ελικόπτερο που μετέφερε τον υπουργό Αθλητισμού και Νεολαίας του Ιράν καθώς και άλλους αξιωματούχους συνετρίβη στην πόλη Μπαφτ, σύμφωνα με ιρανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Σύμφωνα με μέσα ενημέρωσης του Ιράν ο υπουργός Αθλητισμού και Νεολαίας Χαμίντ Σατζαντί μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο.

Video shows the crashed helicopter and the stadium where the tragic accident happened. pic.twitter.com/JBEaW98B2J

A helicopter carrying Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youths and some other high-ranking officials crashed in the city of Baft.



Minister of Sport and Youths Hamid Sajjadi has been transferred to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/9jBM66EqzA