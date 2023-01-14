Και επίσημα η πριγκίπισσα Άννα της Βρετανίας θα δώσει το παρών στην κηδεία του τέως Βασιλιά Κωνσταντίνου τη Δευτέρα 16/1, στην Αθήνα.

Ο τέως βασιλιάς Κωνσταντίνος και η πριγκίπισσα Άννα είναι δεύτερα ξαδέρφια, δισέγγονα του Γεωργίου του Α’. Η Άννα ήταν παράνυμφος στο γάμο του με την Άννα Μαρία το 1964.

#NEW It has been confirmed that Princess Anne, The Princess Royal will attend King Constantine’s funeral on Monday 🇬🇷🇬🇧 Constantine and Anne are second cousins and Anne was a bridesmaid at his wedding to Anne Marie in 1964 pic.twitter.com/ZB6vOHsvDX

Princess Anne will represent the British royal family at King Constantine’s funeral in Greece on Monday. There have been reports in Greece that the Prince and Princess of Wales (and Prince Edward) will be there but my understanding is that’s not the case.