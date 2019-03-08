Luke Perry: Ο σπαρακτικός αποχαιρετισμός του Μπράντον

weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 08.03.2019 | 13:58
Newsit Newsroom
Με δυο αναρτήσεις στο Instagram ο Jason Priestley, ο Μπράντον του Μπεβερλι Χιλς, αποχαιρέτισε τον φίλο του Luke Perry, τον Ντίλαν του Μπέβερλι Χιλς, ο οποίος έφυγε ξαφνικά στα 52 του χρόνια από βαρύ εγκεφαλικό.

«Μου πήρε δυο ημέρες για να αποφασίσω πως θα το γράψω αυτό. Ο αγαπημένος μου φίλος επί 29 χρόνια, ο Λουκ Πέρι, ήταν ένας από αυτούς τους υπέροχους ανθρώπους που πραγματικά νοιαζόταν…Ο Λουκ δεν ήταν μόνο ένα αστέρι, ήταν ένα δυνατό φως που έσβησε πρόωρα και γι’ αυτό εγώ και τόσοι άλλοι πονάμε τόσο πολύ. Αν είχες την τύχη να γνωρίσεις τον Λουκ, ή να τον συναντήσεις, ξέρω ότι είσαι λυπημένος σήμερα», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων ο Μπράντον του Μπεβερλι Χιλς και έκλεισε γράφοντας: «Καληνύχτα Γλυκέ Πρίγκιπα».

