Luke Perry: Ο σπαρακτικός αποχαιρετισμός του Μπράντον
«Μου πήρε δυο ημέρες για να αποφασίσω πως θα το γράψω αυτό. Ο αγαπημένος μου φίλος επί 29 χρόνια, ο Λουκ Πέρι, ήταν ένας από αυτούς τους υπέροχους ανθρώπους που πραγματικά νοιαζόταν…Ο Λουκ δεν ήταν μόνο ένα αστέρι, ήταν ένα δυνατό φως που έσβησε πρόωρα και γι’ αυτό εγώ και τόσοι άλλοι πονάμε τόσο πολύ. Αν είχες την τύχη να γνωρίσεις τον Λουκ, ή να τον συναντήσεις, ξέρω ότι είσαι λυπημένος σήμερα», έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων ο Μπράντον του Μπεβερλι Χιλς και έκλεισε γράφοντας: «Καληνύχτα Γλυκέ Πρίγκιπα».
It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this… My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.
Thank you all for all the love and support… Luke was much more than just a friend to me… he was also my teammate, my teacher, my sounding board, my compass, my brother… Luke was truly one of a kind… he adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends… every life he touched, he made better… he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart… he loved to tell stories, and he loved to laugh… he was a true gentleman… and he will be missed by all of us who were blessed to know and love him… Rest In Peace my brother…