Ο «Τσάντλερ Μπινγκ» από τα «Φιλαράκια» δεν είναι πια ανάμεσά μας. Ο αγαπημένος Matthew Perry βρέθηκε νεκρός μέσα στο σπίτι του στο Λος Άντζελες.

Ο Matthew Perry, που με το ρόλο του στα Φιλαράκια μεγάλωσε ολόκληρες γενιές, έφυγε ξαφνικά από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 54 ετών.

Ο ξαφνικός θάνατος του Πέρι προκάλεσε παγκόσμια θλίψη. Χρήστες του Χ (πρώην Twitter) έσπευσαν να γράψουν λίγα λόγια αποχαιρετισμού για τον αγαπημένο ηθοποιό.

Κάποιος έγραψε στο Twitter: «Αυτό (το επεισόδιο) που όλοι χάσαμε έναν φίλο» και δημοσίευσε ένα στιγμιότυπο από τη σειρά Φιλαράκια, όπου ο Joey κάθεται και κοιτά με λύπη την άδεια καρέκλα του φίλου του.

Δείτε το tweet:

Δείτε κάποια από τα tweet αποχαιρετισμού στον Twitter:

Rest in peace #MatthewPerry



Thank you for all the laughs, for Chandler, for all the ways you’ve made my childhood brighter. Sorry that while you were making us all smile, you weren’t doing so yourself. Wish you’d had a happier life & a long one too pic.twitter.com/YElQOsAMkK — Ankita (@_whatsinaname7) October 29, 2023

No one will know how much this person has helped so many people in their hard times, just by watching his 2-3 F.R.I.E.N.D.S episodes would make a bad day better. There will be never be a you again #MatthewPerry pic.twitter.com/pjwLz6yVtb — Abel (@thawekknd) October 29, 2023

Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends.



He was happy & he’d had some time for coffee and a catch up with his friends before he had to leave them #friends #matthewperry pic.twitter.com/IkWtEit1lA — (@KatieMcElhoney) October 29, 2023

The Friends of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. hearing this sad news about Matthew Perry was a devastated one. The world has lost an icon who made people laugh even though he was in pain. You’ve been a good inspiration to everyone. You will forever be missed. Not matthew perry#matthewperry pic.twitter.com/sNjLRhUy9K — Callmejohn (@Itsmejohn183) October 29, 2023