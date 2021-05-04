Οι εικόνες που έρχονται από το Μεξικό, είναι αδιανόητες. Τουλάχιστον 15 άνθρωποι βρήκαν τραγικό θάνατο και πάνω από 70 τραυματίστηκαν μετά από κατάρρευση γέφυρας σε γραμμή του μετρό της πόλης, το βράδυ της Δευτέρας.

Η τηλεόραση της χώρας και τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης μετέδωσαν εικόνες από την υπέργεια διάβαση στην πόλη του Μεξικό να καταρρέει και να πέφτει πάνω στα αυτοκίνητα που περνούσαν εκείνη την ώρα από κάτω.

Δείτε τα σοκαριστικά βίντεο

From moments ago, the collapse of the elevated #Linea12 #MetroCDMX railway that crashed the subway. Many are blaming current Foreign Affairs Secretary, Marcelo Ebrard, who was Mayor of Mexico City when this line was built, with allegations of poor construction and money issues. pic.twitter.com/LkCl6gfKG6 — David Wolf (@DavidWolf777) May 4, 2021

WATCH: Moment train track collapses in Mexico City injuring dozens of people – Milenio pic.twitter.com/8LU4u1GYLC May 4, 2021

A tragedy occurred, the metro on line 12 with the bridge in Mexico City fell, there are many injured and people trapped in the wagons, I hope their relatisituation.ot in that situation



#MetroCDMX #Linea12 pic.twitter.com/zxVZ05iVp6 — Yessi 🇲🇽 (@HamiltonYessica) May 4, 2021

VIDEO: Scene where an elevated metro line collapses in Mexico City as a train is passing leaving at least 20 people dead and around 70 others injured pic.twitter.com/sXiuL5DDuD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 4, 2021

Σύμφωνα με την δήμαρχο της πόλης, Claudia Sheinbaum, 70 άτομα τραυματίστηκαν, 34 νοσηλεύονται, ενώ πολλοί ακόμα άνθρωποι μπορεί να βρίσκονται ακόμα παγιδευμένοι μέσα στο τρένο.

Δείτε τις απίστευτες εικόνες από το Μεξικό

Φωτογραφίες: Reuters.