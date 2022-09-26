Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν το πρωί της Δευτέρας σε σχολείο στο Izhevsk της Ρωσίας. Ο δράστης φέρεται να σκότωσε τον φύλακα του κτιρίου και στη συνέχεια να άνοιξε πυρ κατά μαθητών και καθηγητών.

ΜΜΕ στη Ρωσία αναφέρουν ότι ο ένοπλος δράστης, φορώντας ένα μαύρο κουστούμι, εισέβαλε στο σχολείο και σκότωσε τον φύλακα. Στη συνέχεια μπήκε μέσα στις αίθουσες και άρχισε να πυροβολεί κατά μαθητών και καθηγητών.

Σύμφωνα με τις τελευταίες πληροφορίες, από τους πυροβολισμούς υπάρχουν τουλάχιστον έξι νεκροί και οι τραυματίες είναι δεκάδες, ανάμεσά τους και μαθητές.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το ειδησιογραφικό πρακτορείο RIA κάνει λόγο για τουλάχιστον 20 τραυματίες.

Reports that 6 people have been killed at a School in Izhevsk #Russia. The head of Udmurtia reported that the shooter shot himself after the attack. Among the victims are reported to be children, a security guard was also found shot dead. pic.twitter.com/rBx1Hw3TFq — Globe Sentinel (@GlobeSentinels) September 26, 2022

Επίσης, ο άνδρας που επιτέθηκε στο σχολείο φέρεται να αυτοπυροβολήθηκε στην αίθουσα 403 του τέταρτου ορόφου. Κάποια ΜΜΕ στην Ρωσία αναφέρουν μάλιστα ότι ο δράστης είχε λάβει χαρτί επιστράτευσης.

Εικόνες που κάνουν τον γύρο των social media δείχνουν άνδρες να μεταφέρουν κόσμο με φορεία και να εκκενώνουν το κτίριο.

Several reported dead, including children in #Izhevsk school shooting. Ambulance, police are at the scene.



As per reports Gunman reportedly shot himself.#Russia pic.twitter.com/7kRQWx7HLV — Rahul Upadhyay (@rajrahulnews) September 26, 2022

#UkraineRussiaWar #Ukraine #Russia



📍At school 88 in #Izhevsk Russia, an unknown person opened fire on children. One guard was killed and 3 children died and 6 are wounded, from gunshot or fractures while jumping down pic.twitter.com/aA6FYbA6wu — 🛰️ (@EUFreeCitizen) September 26, 2022

#BREAKING At lesat 6 killed in a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk, according to #Russia's state media pic.twitter.com/PXVDK4WFja — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 26, 2022

Κάποιοι μαθητές και καθηγητές κατάφεραν να κρυφτούν στις αίθουσες διδασκαλίας. Βίντεο που κάνουν τον γύρο social media τους δείχνουν ταμπουρωμένους μέσα σε τάξεις, χωρίς να έχει επιβεβαιωθεί η αυθεντικότητά τους.

Δείτε βίντεο:

Video from the office of school Izhevsk from the students hiding there. According to preliminary information, in addition to the guard from the shots, one of the schoolgirls also died.



The number of affected students has increased to nine.#Russia pic.twitter.com/e0oYZpkAW1 — Newsistaan (@newsistaan) September 26, 2022