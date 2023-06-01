Δύο άνθρωποι τραυματίσθηκαν όταν μια άγνωστη συσκευή εξερράγη στην πόλη Μπέλγκοροντ της Ρωσίας, δήλωσε σήμερα ο κυβερνήτης της περιοχής.

«Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, ένα μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος έπεσε στον δρόμο» δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης Βιτσισλάβ Γκλαντκόφ με ανάρτηση του στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram.

Footage from the site of the explosion of an enemy UAV in Belgorod

“ Explosive devices at the crash site of the drone in Belgorod were not previously detected , traffic will be opened in the near future. The drone exploded not far from the ground ,” wrote the mayor of Belgorod . pic.twitter.com/TGBcnIhCyw