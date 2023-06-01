Δύο άνθρωποι τραυματίσθηκαν όταν μια άγνωστη συσκευή εξερράγη στην πόλη Μπέλγκοροντ της Ρωσίας, δήλωσε σήμερα ο κυβερνήτης της περιοχής.
«Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, ένα μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος έπεσε στον δρόμο» δήλωσε ο κυβερνήτης Βιτσισλάβ Γκλαντκόφ με ανάρτηση του στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram.
Footage from the site of the explosion of an enemy UAV in Belgorod
“ Explosive devices at the crash site of the drone in Belgorod were not previously detected , traffic will be opened in the near future. The drone exploded not far from the ground ,” wrote the mayor of Belgorod . pic.twitter.com/TGBcnIhCyw— Spriter (@Spriter99880) June 1, 2023
The wreckage of an enemy ARAV that fell on the roadway in Belgorod— Spriter (@Spriter99880) June 1, 2023
Two casualties are reported. One person was hospitalized. Emergency services are on site. pic.twitter.com/Pdc4VQ0S1I