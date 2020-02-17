Ήταν μόλις 15 ετών και είχε ήδη πρωταγωνιστήσει δίπλα στην βραβευμένη με Όσκαρ, Lupita Nyong’o.
Η Nikita Pearl Waligwa, πέθανε από όγκο στον εγκέφαλο σύμφωνα με το σχολείο της στην Ουγκάντα. Είχε εμφανιστεί το 2016 στην ταινία της Disney “Queen of Katwe,” που αφορούσε στην αληθινή ιστορία της Phiona Mutesi που από τις φτωχογειτονιές της Ουγκάντα έγινε διάσημη σκακίστρια. Η Nikita έπαιζε την καλύτερή της φίλη.
Fare thee well Nikita Pearl Waligwa. You were a darling to many and we have lost you to brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Rest in Perfect Peace dear pic.twitter.com/ny8I9YAjsQ— Gayaza High School (@gayazahigh) February 16, 2020
Το σχολείο της έκανε ανάρτηση στο twitter και έγραψε: «Αντίο Nikita Pearl Waligwa. Αγαπήθηκες από πολλούς και σε χάσαμε από όγκο στον εγκέφαλο σε τόσο μικρή ηλικία».
Για την μικρή αδικοχαμένη Nikita έγραψε και η διάσημη ηθοποιός Lupita Nyong’o.
It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe. She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon. May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul.