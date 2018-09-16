weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Βρετανία: Άγρια σύρραξη με μαχαίρια στο Λούτον – 7 τραυματίες

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 16/09/2018 22:53
ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΘΗΚΕ: 16/09/2018 23:26
- Πανικός στο Λούτον της Αγγλίας - Άγρια σύρραξη με μαχαίρια σε δρόμο της πόλης - Για 7 τραυματίες κάνει λόγο η αστυνομία

Σύρραξη μεταξύ ατόμων σημειώθηκε σε δρόμο στο Λούτον της Βρετανίας, με την αστυνομία να κάνει λόγο για 7 τραυματίες, καθώς οι συμμετέχοντες στον καυγά έβγαλαν μαχαίρια.

Σύμφωνα με τα βρετανικά ΜΜΕ άνθρωποι έχουν διακομισθεί στο νοσοκομείο, ενώ δεν έχει γίνει ακόμα γνωστό αν μιλάμε για έναν η περισσότερους δράστες.

Σύμφωνα με την Daily Mirror, εργαζόμενος που δουλεύει κοντά στον χώρο του περιστατικού, είδε τουλάχιστον δύο άτομα αιμόφυρτα.

