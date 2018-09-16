Βρετανία: Άγρια σύρραξη με μαχαίρια στο Λούτον – 7 τραυματίες

Σύρραξη μεταξύ ατόμων σημειώθηκε σε δρόμο στο Λούτον της Βρετανίας, με την αστυνομία να κάνει λόγο για 7 τραυματίες, καθώς οι συμμετέχοντες στον καυγά έβγαλαν μαχαίρια.

Σύμφωνα με τα βρετανικά ΜΜΕ άνθρωποι έχουν διακομισθεί στο νοσοκομείο, ενώ δεν έχει γίνει ακόμα γνωστό αν μιλάμε για έναν η περισσότερους δράστες.

We were called to Saxon Road in #Luton after receiving reports of a large number of individuals fighting. Emergency services are at the scene and some people have been taken to hospital after reports of stab wounds. Anyone with info should call 101 quoting incident 299 of today.

— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) 16 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018