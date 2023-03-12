Η μεγάλη βραδιά για την 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ (Oscars 2023) έφτασε!

Τα βραβεία Όσκαρ (Oscars 2023) απονέμονται σήμερα (12.3.2023/ 02:00 ξημερώματα Δευτέρας, ώρα Ελλάδας) και τα χρυσά αγαλματίδια της Αμερικανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου αναζητούν τους… κατόχους τους.

Tα φαβορί

Η ανεξάρτητη ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας «Everything Everywhere All at Once» των Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert συγκεντρώνει 11 υποψηφιότητες. Φαβορί θεωρείται και η κωμωδία «The Banshees of Inisherin» με εννέα υποψηφιότητες. Η Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) μπορεί να έχει ένα μικρό προβάδισμα έναντι της Cate Blanchett (Tár) για το βραβείο α’ γυναικείου ρόλου. Στην αντίστοιχη κατηγορία των ανδρών, τα μεγάλα φαβορί είναι ο Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ (Η φάλαινα) και ο Όστιν Μπάτλερ (Elvis).

Στις κατηγορίες δεύτερου γυναικείου ρόλου, η Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) και η Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) είναι οι επικρατέστερες, αν και η νίκη της Jamie Lee Curtis στα Screen Actors Guild Awards μπορεί να σημαίνει κάτι… Ο Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ (The Fabelmans) μπορεί να κερδίσει το τρίτο του Όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, αν και οι Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert είναι οι επικρατέστεροι.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:

Καλύτερης Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Σκηνοθεσίας

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – AfterSun

Bill Nighy – Living

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κοστουμιών

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

And The Beauty And The Blooshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate

Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας

All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία

Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή

Close – Βέλγιο

EO – Πολωνία

The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Σκηνογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Οπτικών Εφέ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick