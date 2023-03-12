Η μεγάλη βραδιά για την 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ (Oscars 2023) έφτασε!
Τα βραβεία Όσκαρ (Oscars 2023) απονέμονται σήμερα (12.3.2023/ 02:00 ξημερώματα Δευτέρας, ώρα Ελλάδας) και τα χρυσά αγαλματίδια της Αμερικανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου αναζητούν τους… κατόχους τους.
Tα φαβορί
Η ανεξάρτητη ταινία επιστημονικής φαντασίας «Everything Everywhere All at Once» των Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert συγκεντρώνει 11 υποψηφιότητες. Φαβορί θεωρείται και η κωμωδία «The Banshees of Inisherin» με εννέα υποψηφιότητες. Η Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) μπορεί να έχει ένα μικρό προβάδισμα έναντι της Cate Blanchett (Tár) για το βραβείο α’ γυναικείου ρόλου. Στην αντίστοιχη κατηγορία των ανδρών, τα μεγάλα φαβορί είναι ο Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ (Η φάλαινα) και ο Όστιν Μπάτλερ (Elvis).
Στις κατηγορίες δεύτερου γυναικείου ρόλου, η Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) και η Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) είναι οι επικρατέστερες, αν και η νίκη της Jamie Lee Curtis στα Screen Actors Guild Awards μπορεί να σημαίνει κάτι… Ο Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ (The Fabelmans) μπορεί να κερδίσει το τρίτο του Όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας, αν και οι Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert είναι οι επικρατέστεροι.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2023:
Καλύτερης Ταινίας
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Σκηνοθεσίας
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Α΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – AfterSun
Bill Nighy – Living
Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου
Angela Basset – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κοστουμιών
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Ήχου
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Believe It
Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
“Applause” – Tell It Like A Woman
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR
“This Is a Life” – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
And The Beauty And The Blooshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger At The Gate
Ξενόγλωσσης Ταινίας
All Quiet on the Western Front – Γερμανία
Argentina, 1985 – Αργεντινή
Close – Βέλγιο
EO – Πολωνία
The Quiet Girl – Ιρλανδία
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Μακιγιάζ
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Σκηνογραφίας
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Μοντάζ
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Οπτικών Εφέ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick