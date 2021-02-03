Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2021: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Ανακοινώθηκαν όλες οι υποψηφιότητες για τις φετινές Χρυσές Σφαίρες που όπως και πολλές άλλες απονομές θα γίνουν εξ αποστάσεως λόγω των αυστηρών μέτρων για τον κορονοϊό.

Οι 78ες Χρυσές Σφαίρες θα απονεμηθούν στο Beverly Hilton στην Καλιφόρνια στις 28 Φεβρουαρίου σχεδόν δυο μήνες μετά την κανονική ημερομηνία.

Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη τηλεοπτική σειρά – Μιούζικαλ ή Κωμωδία

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Καλύτερης ανδρικής ερμηνείας σε δραματική σειρά

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Καλύτερης γυναικείας ερμηνείας σε μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Σκηνοθεσίας σε ταινία

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Καλύτερης γυναικείας ερμηνείας σε ταινία ή μιούζικαλ

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Καλύτερης ανδρικής ερμηνείας σε δραματική ταινία

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Καλύτερης δραματικής τηλεοπτικής σειράς

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Καλύτερης γυναικείας ερμηνείας σε δραματική τηλεοπτική σειρά

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Καλύτερης ανδρικής ερμηνείας σε μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”)

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Καλύτερης ανδρικής ερμηνείας σε μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Καλύτερης γυναικείας ερμηνείας σε δραματική ταινία

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Καλύτερης δραματικής ταινίας

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Β ανδρικού ρόλου σε ταινία

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Καλύτερου σάουντρακ ταινίας

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Καλύτερης γυναικείας ερμηνείας σε τηλεοπτική σειρά ή κωμωδία

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Καλύτερη μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Β ανδρική ερμηνεία σε σειρά, μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Καλύτερης ταινίας (μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία)

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“Music”

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Β Γυναικείου ρόλου σε ταινία

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας

“Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Two of Us”

Καλύτερου σεναρίου

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Καλύτερης ανδρικής ερμηνείας σε τηλεοπτική σειρά μιούζικαλ ή κωμωδία

Don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Β Γυναικείου Ρόλου σε σειρά, μίνι σειρά ή τηλεταινία

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Cynthia Nixon (“Ratched”)

Καλύτερου τραγουδιού

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

“Io Si (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holliday” (Hulu)

Καλύτερης ταινίας Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

“The Croods: A New Age” (Universal Pictures)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon)

Δείτε όλες τις ανακοινώσεις