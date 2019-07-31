weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Η στιγμή που ένα A-380 βγαίνει από τα σύννεφα! [video]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 31.07.2019 | 16:57
Newsit Newsroom
Το βίντεο με την άφιξη ενός αεροπλάνου στο αεροδρόμιο Gatwick του Λονδίνου έχει γίνει viral.

Το αεροπλάνο της εταιρείας Emirates, ένα A380 εμφανίζεται ξαφνικά μέσα από τα πυκνά σύννεφα λίγα δευτερόλεπτα πριν προσγειωθεί στο αεροδρόμιο ακριβώς πάνω από δυο αεροπλάνα της Easy Jet που είναι στον διάδρομο προσγείωσης και το θέαμα είναι πραγματικά εντυπωσιακό.

Δείτε το βίντεο

