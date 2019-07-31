Η στιγμή που ένα A-380 βγαίνει από τα σύννεφα! [video]
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 31.07.2019 | 16:57Newsit Newsroom
Το αεροπλάνο της εταιρείας Emirates, ένα A380 εμφανίζεται ξαφνικά μέσα από τα πυκνά σύννεφα λίγα δευτερόλεπτα πριν προσγειωθεί στο αεροδρόμιο ακριβώς πάνω από δυο αεροπλάνα της Easy Jet που είναι στον διάδρομο προσγείωσης και το θέαμα είναι πραγματικά εντυπωσιακό.
Δείτε το βίντεο
Out of nowhere! A380 plane suddenly appears out of cloud during landing In the video, reportedly snapped during morning landings at London’s Gatwick Airport, two Easy Jet planes sit on the tarmac and low-lying clouds gather overhead. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere, a huge Emirates A380 dwarfs the jets on the ground when it glides from the clouds above, with condensation trailing from its wings. Mind-blowing!