Out of nowhere! A380 plane suddenly appears out of cloud during landing In the video, reportedly snapped during morning landings at London’s Gatwick Airport, two Easy Jet planes sit on the tarmac and low-lying clouds gather overhead. Suddenly, as if out of nowhere, a huge Emirates A380 dwarfs the jets on the ground when it glides from the clouds above, with condensation trailing from its wings. Mind-blowing!