Oscar Lundahl was pretty scared when he was reeling this bizarre-looking fish with bulbous eyes in Norway. The specimen is in actual fact a ratfish, whose Latin name Chimaeras Monstrosa Linnaeus is aptly derived from a Greek mythical monster. The fish – a relative of the shark that dates back 300 million years – live in deep water and are very rarely caught. Sadly, due to the sudden change in pressure, the ratfish did not survive being hauled up out of the water so Oscar took it home and pan-fried fillets of it in butter.