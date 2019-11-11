Μαραθώνιος 2019: Μοναδικό ρεκόρ από Βρετανό! Έτρεξε σε 196 χώρες
Άλλος ένας Αυθεντικός Μαραθώνιος, ο 37ος στη σειρά, ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία χάρη στη μεγάλη συμμετοχή δρομέων όλων των ηλικιών και αγωνιστικών επιπέδων, από διάφορα σημεία του πλανήτη.
Οι δρομείς που είχαν εγγραφεί βρέθηκαν κανονικά στη γραμμή εκκίνησης και έδωσαν τον καλύτερο τους εαυτό τερματίζοντας με βροχή και αέρα. Την ίδια ώρα άνθρωποι όλων των ηλικιών βρέθηκαν στο Παναθηναϊκό Στάδιο και χειροκρότησαν τις προσπάθειες μικρών και μεγάλων δημιουργώντας για μία ακόμη φορά μοναδική ατμόσφαιρα.
Ανάμεσα στους δρομείς ήταν και ο 30χρονος, Νικ Μπάτερ, που πέτυχε ένα μοναδικό ρεκόρ στην Αθήνα. Ο Βρετανός πέρασε τη γραμμή του τερματισμού στο Καλλιμάρμαρο Στάδιο έγινε ο μοναδικός αθλητής που έχει τρέξει – και έχει τερματίσει – μαραθώνιο σε 196 χώρες του κόσμου.
View this post on Instagram
NEW WORLD FIRST in T-10 HOURS!!! 🤪 — The first person to run 🏃♂️ a marathon in every country 🗺 in the world 🌍 — 3 marathons and 3 new countries a week, every week, for the past 96 weeks. Boy I’m tired. — With the finish line approaching here’s a reminder of what it’s all about, how you can get involved and what next. — 196 COUNTRIES 🗺 196 MARATHONS 🏃♂️ 455 FLIGHTS ✈️ 120 VISA 🎟 100% CARBON OFFEET 👌 10 PASSPORTS 🌎 19 TEAM MEMBERS ⭐️ 1 DOG BITE 🐕 2 MUGGINGS 💰 1 BROKEN ELBOW 😠 9 FOOD POISONINGS 🤮 1 KIDNEY INFECTION 😩 15 WAR ZONES ⚠️ 320 SOUVENIRS 🤪 VEEY LITTLE SLEEP 💤 — Only £80,000 raised – please donate just £1! Help me reach my £250,000 target. Link in my bio. Thank you. — WHY: To raise £250,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. My very good friend Kev is dying. He was given as little as 2 years to live. This is for him and all the 11,000+ men who die from this cancer every year in the UK alone. Donate for me, for Kev, and for all the other families suffering. Use the link in my bio. Please share with all your friends. — WHAT NEXT – I’m touring 100+ SCHOOLS and THEATRES in 2020 to share my story. I hope to inspire young people to get out and explore the world. It’s your enormous privilege to follow you dreams. I‘ll speak about the running, the travel, all the crazy stories and importantly the lessons I’ve learnt along the way. I’ll also bring along a mountains of photos, videos, and meaningful souvenirs to ignite the imagination of the younger kids. Plus I’ll share a 10 minute preview of the documentary. For THEATRES: I’m also touring the UK, visiting cinemas, lecture halls, books shops, event spaves and more. If you want me to speak I’m a venue near you, or to help organise an event please get in touch on email. — To book your school or theatre please email nick@nickbutter.co.uk — #runningtheworld196 #runningtheworld #traveller #runnerguy #nickbutter #inspiration #running #run #runner #travel #adventure #guy #globertrotter #hot #worldtravel #whoruntheworld #runtheworld #marathonman #worldrecord #guinnessworldrecord #marathonguy #prostatecancer #prostatecanceruk #justgiving #nickbutterrun #marathon #motivationalspeaker #dosportlive
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Day 674 – Marathon 196 of 196! Greece 🇬🇷 Athens — I did it. I actually did it. Ha 🙈🏁🏃♂️😛🗺Against all odds. I ran a marathon in every country in the world 🌎 Ha, I can’t believe it. A new world first and a new world record and big relief. Please donate if you can. Link in my bio! — I crossed my two year finish line today hand in hand with my brilliant friends – AND KEVIN WEBBER! As you know, Kev was my inspiration behind this journey, and he promised me he would stay alive to be here at the finish – I’m so pleased we could share today celebrating life, and this wonderful world we live in. Thanks to Kevin who changed my life for the better – I just only wish I could stop him dying from Prostate Cancer. Sadly not. We can stop other men dying though. Donate now. — I got by with a little help from my friends as the saying goes. In reality I was a very very small runner man in one giant network of wonderfully selfless, smart and determined people. — Thank you so much to all of the brilliant team, supporters, Prostate Cancer UK, family, friends, donors, random strangers, sponsors, airlines, security firms, visa offices, the UN, the British embassy, and of course YOU! A big thanks to @doaportlive who powered me around the world with their energy. — The story is not over yet my friends. Over the coming days I’ll tell you my big plans for wants next. 2020 is all about sharing the story in a huge UK and European speaking tour. If you would like me to speak at your SCHOOL or if you can help organise a talk at a VENUE near you please email nick@nickbutter.co.uk. If you want me to come and speak at your place of work or business please also get in touch. I have so much to share. — I’ll be showcasing my souvenirs from every corner of the world, all the photography, a preview of the documentary, and my photo book. The written account of this journey will be published by Penguin publishers in April/May ish. 👌 — Run far, run free, and do yourself proud. Thank you for all the support friends. — #runningtheworld196 #runningtheworld #traveller #runnerguy #nickbutter #inspiration #running #run #runner #travel #adventure #guy #globertrotter #hot #worldtravel #love
Νικ Μπάτερ, ο οποίος ξεκίνησε την επαγγελματική του σταδιοδρομία ως τραπεζικός υπάλληλος, έβαλε στόχο πριν από 22 μήνες να τρέξει μαραθώνιο και στις 196 χώρες που έχουν αναγνωριστεί από τον Οργανισμό Ηνωμένων Εθνών.
Αυτό σημαίνει ότι ο μαραθωνοδρόμος έχει τρέξει την απόσταση των 42,195 χιλιομέτρων σε 196 χώρες! Σε αυτή του την… περιπέτεια, ο Μπάτερ κάλυψε 8.255 χιλιόμετρα κάνοντας 5,1 εκατομμύρια βήματα ενώ έκαψε συνολικά 1,5 εκατομμύρια θερμίδες.
He’s only gone and done it! 🎉🥳
A record-breaking marathon in every country on earth for the amazing @nickbutterrun! 🌎
Here’s the incredible moment Nick crossed the line in Athens alongside the man who inspired it all, @thekevinwebber 😭💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/FCZnj4S5Vd
— Prostate Cancer UK (@ProstateUK) November 10, 2019
Ολα ξεκίνησαν το 2016 όταν ο Μπάτερ γνώρισε τον δρομέα Κέβιν Γουέμπερ σε αγώνα δρόμου στη Σαχάρα. Ο Γουέμπερ είχε διαγνωστεί το 2014 με καρκίνο του προστάτη σε προχωρημένο στάδιο. Εκτοτε, ο Βρετανός προσπαθεί να μαζέψει χρήματα για τον οργανισμό Prostate Cancer UK, συμμετέχοντας σε μαραθώνιους.
Ο πρώτος του αγώνας ήταν στις 6 Ιανουαρίου 2018 και ο τελευταίος στην Αθήνα, την Κυριακή (10.11.2019). Μέχρι στιγμής έχει μαζέψει $83,000!
IT'S A NEW WORLD RECORD!@nickbutterrun has completed a marathon in every country of the world in only 674 days. A world first. Please retweet to show your support! 🙌 @UKRunChat @parkrunUK pic.twitter.com/Zm9fAWqKds
— Pro:Direct Running (@ProD_Running) November 10, 2019