Μαραθώνιος 2019: Μοναδικό ρεκόρ από Βρετανό! Έτρεξε σε 196 χώρες

NEW WORLD FIRST in T-10 HOURS!!! 🤪 — The first person to run 🏃‍♂️ a marathon in every country 🗺 in the world 🌍 — 3 marathons and 3 new countries a week, every week, for the past 96 weeks. Boy I’m tired. — With the finish line approaching here’s a reminder of what it’s all about, how you can get involved and what next. — 196 COUNTRIES 🗺 196 MARATHONS 🏃‍♂️ 455 FLIGHTS ✈️ 120 VISA 🎟 100% CARBON OFFEET 👌 10 PASSPORTS 🌎 19 TEAM MEMBERS ⭐️ 1 DOG BITE 🐕 2 MUGGINGS 💰 1 BROKEN ELBOW 😠 9 FOOD POISONINGS 🤮 1 KIDNEY INFECTION 😩 15 WAR ZONES ⚠️ 320 SOUVENIRS 🤪 VEEY LITTLE SLEEP 💤 — Only £80,000 raised – please donate just £1! Help me reach my £250,000 target. Link in my bio. Thank you. — WHY: To raise £250,000 for Prostate Cancer UK. My very good friend Kev is dying. He was given as little as 2 years to live. This is for him and all the 11,000+ men who die from this cancer every year in the UK alone. Donate for me, for Kev, and for all the other families suffering. Use the link in my bio. Please share with all your friends. — WHAT NEXT – I’m touring 100+ SCHOOLS and THEATRES in 2020 to share my story. I hope to inspire young people to get out and explore the world. It’s your enormous privilege to follow you dreams. I‘ll speak about the running, the travel, all the crazy stories and importantly the lessons I’ve learnt along the way. I’ll also bring along a mountains of photos, videos, and meaningful souvenirs to ignite the imagination of the younger kids. Plus I’ll share a 10 minute preview of the documentary. For THEATRES: I’m also touring the UK, visiting cinemas, lecture halls, books shops, event spaves and more. If you want me to speak I’m a venue near you, or to help organise an event please get in touch on email. — To book your school or theatre please email nick@nickbutter.co.uk — #runningtheworld196 #runningtheworld #traveller #runnerguy #nickbutter #inspiration #running #run #runner #travel #adventure #guy #globertrotter #hot #worldtravel #whoruntheworld #runtheworld #marathonman #worldrecord #guinnessworldrecord #marathonguy #prostatecancer #prostatecanceruk #justgiving #nickbutterrun #marathon #motivationalspeaker #dosportlive