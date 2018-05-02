weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Δημοσιεύθηκε: 02.05.2018 | 00:37
Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: «Τρελοί» πανηγυρισμοί για το… 13ο! [vid, pics]
Απίστευτες εικόνες στο Μπερναμπέου, με τους οπαδούς της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης να αποθεώουν τους παίκτες της "Βασίλισσας", οι οποίοι και πανηγύρισαν με μπλούζες για το 13ο ευρωπαϊκό της ομάδας τους. Θα γράψει ιστορία αν τα καταφέρει στον τελικό του Κιέβου.

Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης του Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν έχει «σπάσει» όλα τα κοντέρ στην Ευρώπη και ετοιμάζεται για κάτι μοναδικό! Με τη νίκη κόντρα στη Μπάγερν πέρασε για τρίτη συνεχή φορά στον τελικό του Champions League, όπου και θα διεκδικήσει ένα ανεπανάλληπτο «three peat».

Καμία ομάδα στην ιστορία του θεσμού, δεν έχει καταφέρει κάτι παρόμοιο, αλλά καμία δεν έχει και 12 κατακτήσεις στο θεσμό. Στο Μπερναμπέου πάντως, όλοι πανηγύρισαν ήδη σαν να έχουν κατακτήσει και το 13ο.

