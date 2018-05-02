Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: «Τρελοί» πανηγυρισμοί για το… 13ο! [vid, pics]
Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης του Ζινεντίν Ζιντάν έχει «σπάσει» όλα τα κοντέρ στην Ευρώπη και ετοιμάζεται για κάτι μοναδικό! Με τη νίκη κόντρα στη Μπάγερν πέρασε για τρίτη συνεχή φορά στον τελικό του Champions League, όπου και θα διεκδικήσει ένα ανεπανάλληπτο «three peat».
"We defend the throne, we win the glory."
Real Madrid have booked their ticket to Kiev. pic.twitter.com/fBI4SCDnFd
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 1, 2018
Real Madrid become the first team since Juventus (1996–98) to reach three successive finals… #APorLa13 #UCL pic.twitter.com/Wla5uQm5R0
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2018
Καμία ομάδα στην ιστορία του θεσμού, δεν έχει καταφέρει κάτι παρόμοιο, αλλά καμία δεν έχει και 12 κατακτήσεις στο θεσμό. Στο Μπερναμπέου πάντως, όλοι πανηγύρισαν ήδη σαν να έχουν κατακτήσει και το 13ο.
Η… φιέστα της Ρεάλ
Congrats to @realmadrid for getting to yet ANOTHER #ChampionsLeague final!
These guys own this competition. pic.twitter.com/pOEpfTrhKZ
— Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) May 1, 2018
Hemos hecho historia.
Ahora queremos ser leyenda.
We wrote history again.
Now we want to become legends.#APorLa13 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LbakCmBwTp
— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 1, 2018
After the game Real Madrid players celebrated with shirts that branded “TO THE 13th” across the front.
Arrogance of the finest from the Spanish giants. pic.twitter.com/IyBfcNjibH
— Rousing The Kop (@RousingTheKop) May 1, 2018