Επικό τρολάρισμα για το "κύμα" της Τερέζα Μέι! [pics, vid]

Επικό τρολάρισμα για το `κύμα` της Τερέζα Μέι! [pics, vid]
Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 14.06.2017 | 13:12
Πρώτη δημοσίευση: 14.06.2017 | 13:12

Ο κακός συγχρονισμός της πρωθυπουργού της Βρετανίας Τερέζα Μέι στο "κύμα" του πλήθους κατά τη διάρκεια του φιλικού Γαλλία - Αγγλία δεν άργησε να γίνει viral στο ίντερνετ.

Η Τερέζα Μέι βρέθηκε στο Stade de France με τον Γάλλο πρόεδρο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν και την υπουργό Εσωτερικών Amber Rudd.

Το κακό timing στο κύμα του πλήθους δεν άργησε να διακωμωδηθεί στα social media, με πολλούς να σχολιάζουν "πως θα μπορέσει να καθοδηγήσει τη Βρετανία αν δεν μπορεί να κάνει ένα κύμα σωστά. Χάλια".

"Η Τερέζα Μέι πρέπει να κατέβαλε περισσότερες προσπάθειες σε αυτό το κύμα από ό,τι σε ολόκληρη την εκλογική της εστρατεία", σχολίασε άλλος χρήστης ειρωνικά.

 

Πηγή: Telegraph


