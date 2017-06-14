Επικό τρολάρισμα για το `κύμα` της Τερέζα Μέι! [pics, vid]

Η Τερέζα Μέι βρέθηκε στο Stade de France με τον Γάλλο πρόεδρο Εμανουέλ Μακρόν και την υπουργό Εσωτερικών Amber Rudd.

Το κακό timing στο κύμα του πλήθους δεν άργησε να διακωμωδηθεί στα social media, με πολλούς να σχολιάζουν "πως θα μπορέσει να καθοδηγήσει τη Βρετανία αν δεν μπορεί να κάνει ένα κύμα σωστά. Χάλια".

"Η Τερέζα Μέι πρέπει να κατέβαλε περισσότερες προσπάθειες σε αυτό το κύμα από ό,τι σε ολόκληρη την εκλογική της εστρατεία", σχολίασε άλλος χρήστης ειρωνικά.

Highlight of tonight's France v England match, Theresa May doing a Mexican wave in perfect time with everyone else! pic.twitter.com/hEoO8IcIQW — Iain Kirkpatrick (@IainKirkpatrick) June 13, 2017

My proudest work to date. Thank you Theresa May for doing the Mexican Wave #WheatAndWobbly pic.twitter.com/0rWlD9rRl9 — Frankie Ⓥ (@sandykmoz) June 13, 2017

I must have watched Theresa may do the Mexican wave a hundred times. I'm currently laid in bed crying. I'm so easily amused ???????????????? — Amy???? (@FowlerftBoyle) June 13, 2017

France 3 England 2 Highlight of the night has got to be Theresa May doing the Mexican Wave ???????? — Craig Flaherty (@CTFlaherty) June 13, 2017

Theresa May joins thousands of people in a Mexican wave. Only she could make it look like she's doing it by herself. pic.twitter.com/RlBt3Ldltz — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) June 13, 2017

Theresa May doing the Mexican Wave was the worst decision she's made since calling a general election. — Ryan Witt (@RyanTheGrecian9) June 13, 2017

Πηγή: Telegraph