Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις με Τσιτσιπά στο Roland Garros και F1 (26/05)

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 26.05.2019 | 10:35
Newsit Newsroom
Ο εναρκτήριος αγώνας του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά στο Roland Garros, αλλά και το Grand Prix του Μονακό ξεχωρίζουν στο τηλεοπτικό πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της… εκλογικής Κυριακής.

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

11:55 Eurosport 2 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Αγώνες στο Simonne Mathieu Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Αγώνες στο Suzanne Lenglen Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Αγώνες στο Philippe Chatrier Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2 Τσιτσιπάς-Μάρτερερ Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

14:30 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Φούσε Βερολίνου – Ράιν Νέκαρ Bundesliga

15:50 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Αγώνας Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco

16:00 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Αγώνας Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco

16:00 Novasports 1HD Τορίνο – Λάτσιο Serie A

16:00 Novasports 5HD Γιουργκόρντεν – Εστερσουντ πρωτάθλημα Σουηδίας

16:00 Eurosport 2 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

17:30 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Τουρκ Τέλεκομ – Φενέρμπαχτσε TBF Basketball Super League

18:00 Eurosport 2 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

18:30 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

20:00 Novasports 1HD Σάλτσμπουργκ – Σεντ Πόλτεν Αυστριακή Bundesliga

20:00 Eurosport 1 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros

21:00 Novasports 1HD Λεπτό προς λεπτό Serie A

21:30 Novasports 5HD Φιορεντίνα – Τζένοα Serie A

21:30 Novasports 4HD Ίντερ – Εμπολι Serie A

21:30 Novasports 3HD Αταλάντα – Σασσουόλο Serie A

21:30 Novasports 2HD ΣΠΑΛ – Μίλαν Serie A

