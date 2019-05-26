Αθλητικές μεταδόσεις με Τσιτσιπά στο Roland Garros και F1 (26/05)
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
11:55 Eurosport 2 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
11:55 Eurosport 1 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Αγώνες στο Simonne Mathieu Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Αγώνες στο Suzanne Lenglen Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Αγώνες στο Philippe Chatrier Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 2 Τσιτσιπάς-Μάρτερερ Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
14:30 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Φούσε Βερολίνου – Ράιν Νέκαρ Bundesliga
15:50 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Αγώνας Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco
16:00 COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD Αγώνας Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco
16:00 Novasports 1HD Τορίνο – Λάτσιο Serie A
16:00 Novasports 5HD Γιουργκόρντεν – Εστερσουντ πρωτάθλημα Σουηδίας
16:00 Eurosport 2 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
17:30 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Τουρκ Τέλεκομ – Φενέρμπαχτσε TBF Basketball Super League
18:00 Eurosport 2 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
18:30 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
20:00 Novasports 1HD Σάλτσμπουργκ – Σεντ Πόλτεν Αυστριακή Bundesliga
20:00 Eurosport 1 Πρώτος γύρος Roland Garros
21:00 Novasports 1HD Λεπτό προς λεπτό Serie A
21:30 Novasports 5HD Φιορεντίνα – Τζένοα Serie A
21:30 Novasports 4HD Ίντερ – Εμπολι Serie A
21:30 Novasports 3HD Αταλάντα – Σασσουόλο Serie A
21:30 Novasports 2HD ΣΠΑΛ – Μίλαν Serie A