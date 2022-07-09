Τον γύρο της Ελλάδας πραγματοποιεί τις τελευταίες μέρες ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον, με τον άλλοτε αστέρα του NBA να επισκέπτεται την Αθήνα και τον ιερό βράχο της Ακρόπολης.

Ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον εκτός από τις διακοπές του στα κοσμοπολίτικα νησιά της Ελλάδας, επέλεξε να προσθέσει και ένα πολιτιστικό στοιχείο στις διακοπές του, ανεβαίνοντας στον ιερό βράχο της Ακρόπολης.

Ο 62χρονος πρώην αστέρας του NBA ανέβασε στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης φωτογραφικό υλικό από τον αρχαιολογικό χώρο της Ακρόπολης, παραθέτοντας παράλληλα και ιστορικά στοιχεία σχετικά με την ιστορία του τόπου.

Ο Τζόνσον αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι αφού έφυγε εντυπωσιασμένος από την Αθήνα και τον αρχαιολογικό της πλούτο, επισκέφτηκε τον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου με το σκάφος του, ενημερώνοντας σχετικά τους φίλους του στα social media για τη λειτουργία του.

Today I had a life changing experience filled with so much biblical history. We visited the Acropolis of Athens, a fortified citadel located on the top of a hill with four Temples. We saw historical landmarks including the Parthenon dedicated to Athena the Virgin in 447 BC, pic.twitter.com/MCaaKArp5S — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

Many of the original buildings of the Acropolis were destroyed or repurposed. After Rome converted to Christianity in the 6th century AD many Acropolis temples became Christian churches. It was eye-opening to learn about the history of the city & gain so much biblical context! pic.twitter.com/ypepoRYS5n — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022