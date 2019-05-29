Με τελικό Europa League οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [29/5]
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις
11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Ούγκο Ντελιέν – Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς
Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros
14:00 Eurosport 1
Γύρος της Ιταλίας
Ποδηλασία
16:00 Eurosport 2
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros
17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros
18:00 Eurosport 2
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros
18:15 Eurosport 1
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros
19:00 ΕΡΤ3
Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola – Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ
Basket League Playoffs
19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
Χίμκι – Ούνικς Καζάν
VTB United League
19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 7 HD
Φλένσμπουργκ – Φούσε Βερολίνου
Bundesliga
19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD
ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας
Basket League Playoffs
20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros
22:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD,COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD
Τσέλσι – Αρσεναλ
Τελικός Europa League