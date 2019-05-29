weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Με τελικό Europa League οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [29/5]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 29.05.2019 | 09:50
Newsit Newsroom
Με τελικό Europa League οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας [29/5]

Ο τελικός του Europa League ανάμεσα στην Άρσεναλ και την Τσέλσι ξεχωρίζει από τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας (29/5).

Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις

11:55 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Ούγκο Ντελιέν – Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2
Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1
Γύρος της Ιταλίας
Ποδηλασία

16:00 Eurosport 2
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros

17:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros

18:15 Eurosport 1
Δεύτερος γύρος
Roland Garros

19:00 ΕΡΤ3
Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola – Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ
Basket League Playoffs

19:00 COSMOTE SPORT 9 HD
Χίμκι – Ούνικς Καζάν
VTB United League

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 7 HD
Φλένσμπουργκ – Φούσε Βερολίνου
Bundesliga

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD
ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας
Basket League Playoffs

20:00 Eurosport 1
Roland Garros

22:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD,COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD
Τσέλσι – Αρσεναλ
Τελικός Europa League

