Η διαδήλωση υπέρ του Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς στη Μελβούρνη οδήγησε και σε επεισόδια με τους οπαδούς του Σέρβου τενίστα και της αστυνομίας.

Σύμφωνα με τα δημοσιεύματα και τα video από την Αυστραλία, Σέρβοι και Έλληνες συνεπλάκησαν με τα όργανα της τάξης, με αποτέλεσμα να υπάρξει και μία σύλληψη από τις αρχές.

Η αστυνομία αναγκάστηκε μάλιστα να ρίξει και σπρέι πιπεριού προς το πλήθος, με αποτέλεσμα να υπάρχουν καταγγελίες για -κατά λάθος- χρήση του ακόμα και σε μικρά παιδιά, ενώ και ένας αστυνομικός εμφανίζεται να αντιμετώπισε πρόβλημα.

