Η UEFA ανακοίνωσε τις έδρες που θα φιλοξενήσουν τους τελικούς σε Champions League και Europa League μέχρι το 2025.
Οι Αγία Πετρούπολη, Κωνσταντινούπολη, Λονδίνο και Μόναχο θα φιλοξενήσουν αντίστοιχα τους τελικούς του Champions League το 2022, 2023, 2024 και 2025.
Παράλληλα, οι Σεβίλλη, Βουδαπέστη, Δουβλίνο και Μπιλμπάο θα διοργανώσουν κατά σειρά τους τελικούς του Europa League. Η επιλογή των τελευταίων δύο έγινε επειδή τελικά δεν φιλοξένησαν ματς για το Euro 2020.
