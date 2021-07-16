Η UEFA ανακοίνωσε τις έδρες που θα φιλοξενήσουν τους τελικούς σε Champions League και Europa League μέχρι το 2025.

Οι Αγία Πετρούπολη, Κωνσταντινούπολη, Λονδίνο και Μόναχο θα φιλοξενήσουν αντίστοιχα τους τελικούς του Champions League το 2022, 2023, 2024 και 2025.

🏟️ Following the relocation of the 2021 #UCL final from Istanbul to Porto, Istanbul will now stage the final in 2023. The next four finals will be:



🇷🇺 2022: Saint Petersburg, Russia

🇹🇷 2023: Istanbul, Turkey

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2024: London, England

🇩🇪 2025: Munich, Germany pic.twitter.com/hmiuJargPR