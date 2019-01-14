weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Newsit / Αθλητικά / “Τρέλα” οι Έλληνες στην Αυστραλία! Πανηγύρι με… εθνικό ύμνο για Τσιτσιπά και Σάκκαρη – videos

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 14.01.2019 | 11:10
Newsit Newsroom
ΦΩΤΟ twitter

Μαρία Σάκκαρη και Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς ξεκίνησαν με εντυπωσιακό τρόπο το Αυστραλιανό Όπεν, αλλά ήταν οι Έλληνες στις κερκίδες που "έκλεψαν" την παράσταση, δημιουργώντας εκπληκτική "ατμόσφαιρα" για τους δύο Έλληνες τενίστες.

“Τρέλα” για Σάκκαρη και Τσιτσιπά στην Αυστραλία, με τους Έλληνες ομογενείς να “κατακλύζουν” τις κερκίδες στο Αυστραλιανό Όπεν και να πανηγυρίζουν έξαλλα τις δύο μεγάλες νίκες των συμπατριωτών τους στο κορτ.

Στις εξέδρες των δύο γηπέδων “κυριάρχησε” το γαλανόλευκο, με σημαίες και μπλούζες στα χρώματα της Ελλάδας και τους ομογενείς στη Μελβούρνη να γίνονται… viral στον κόσμο του τένις, αφού τα video με τους πανηγυρισμούς τους, την αποθέωση στους δύο κορυφαίους Έλληνες τενίστες, αλλά και το τραγούδι του εθνικού ύμνου, έχουν ξεχωρίσει στις αναρτήσεις για την πρώτη ημέρα του τουρνουά.

Οι Έλληνες στο Αυστραλιανό Όπεν

