“Τρέλα” οι Έλληνες στην Αυστραλία! Πανηγύρι με… εθνικό ύμνο για Τσιτσιπά και Σάκκαρη – videos

“Τρέλα” για Σάκκαρη και Τσιτσιπά στην Αυστραλία, με τους Έλληνες ομογενείς να “κατακλύζουν” τις κερκίδες στο Αυστραλιανό Όπεν και να πανηγυρίζουν έξαλλα τις δύο μεγάλες νίκες των συμπατριωτών τους στο κορτ.

Wondering which player brought these fans to their feet? 🇬🇷 Their man #Tsitsipas drops the opening set 7-6(3) to Berrettini 🇮🇹#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y6qpJTInbq — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019

Στις εξέδρες των δύο γηπέδων “κυριάρχησε” το γαλανόλευκο, με σημαίες και μπλούζες στα χρώματα της Ελλάδας και τους ομογενείς στη Μελβούρνη να γίνονται… viral στον κόσμο του τένις, αφού τα video με τους πανηγυρισμούς τους, την αποθέωση στους δύο κορυφαίους Έλληνες τενίστες, αλλά και το τραγούδι του εθνικού ύμνου, έχουν ξεχωρίσει στις αναρτήσεις για την πρώτη ημέρα του τουρνουά.

Οι Έλληνες στο Αυστραλιανό Όπεν

Maria Sákkari emits sunshine as she gets through to 2nd round & Greek Aussie crowd sings the Greek anthem among other chants 😃 2 for 2 for 🇬🇷 today!! 🌿 pic.twitter.com/abyuEA8gNh — Laura (@lauramekiou) January 14, 2019

Greek fans going crazy for Sakkari’s win over Ostapenko. Good match pic.twitter.com/oiY75MJmSC — Mel (@GrandSlamGal) January 14, 2019