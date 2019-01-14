“Τρέλα” οι Έλληνες στην Αυστραλία! Πανηγύρι με… εθνικό ύμνο για Τσιτσιπά και Σάκκαρη – videos
“Τρέλα” για Σάκκαρη και Τσιτσιπά στην Αυστραλία, με τους Έλληνες ομογενείς να “κατακλύζουν” τις κερκίδες στο Αυστραλιανό Όπεν και να πανηγυρίζουν έξαλλα τις δύο μεγάλες νίκες των συμπατριωτών τους στο κορτ.
Wondering which player brought these fans to their feet? 🇬🇷 Their man #Tsitsipas drops the opening set 7-6(3) to Berrettini 🇮🇹#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y6qpJTInbq
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019
Στις εξέδρες των δύο γηπέδων “κυριάρχησε” το γαλανόλευκο, με σημαίες και μπλούζες στα χρώματα της Ελλάδας και τους ομογενείς στη Μελβούρνη να γίνονται… viral στον κόσμο του τένις, αφού τα video με τους πανηγυρισμούς τους, την αποθέωση στους δύο κορυφαίους Έλληνες τενίστες, αλλά και το τραγούδι του εθνικού ύμνου, έχουν ξεχωρίσει στις αναρτήσεις για την πρώτη ημέρα του τουρνουά.
Οι Έλληνες στο Αυστραλιανό Όπεν
🇬🇷 @StefTsitsipas toughs it out against #Berrettini 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) to earn a second round berth #gamesetmatch #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/Bse7JBcYCE
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 14, 2019
Gotta love the Greek fans supporting Tsitsipas!#ausopen #tsitsipas pic.twitter.com/lfcgXYqtzP
— Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 14, 2019
Crazy Greek fans after @StefTsitsipas wins 1st round #AO pic.twitter.com/yVkXGtPfO0
— Greg (@gregerss) January 14, 2019
Maria Sákkari emits sunshine as she gets through to 2nd round & Greek Aussie crowd sings the Greek anthem among other chants 😃 2 for 2 for 🇬🇷 today!! 🌿 pic.twitter.com/abyuEA8gNh
— Laura (@lauramekiou) January 14, 2019
Greek fans going crazy for Sakkari’s win over Ostapenko. Good match pic.twitter.com/oiY75MJmSC
— Mel (@GrandSlamGal) January 14, 2019
@mariasakkari comes over & thanks the Greek fans🇬🇷for there support#AO pic.twitter.com/o7LsX0WYWr
— Greg (@gregerss) January 14, 2019
@mariasakkari thanks the Greeks fan after a win 🇬🇷👏🏻 #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/8Rw2o4kUcM
— Liam Clarke (@clarkeyySC) January 14, 2019
Maria Sakkari a battu Jelena Ostapenko en 3 sets ! #AusOpen
Vue en direct des supporters grecs présents à la Melbourne Arena 🙃@Berti_Milliard @bartoli_marion #EurosportTennis pic.twitter.com/Ze4lm9XgbL
— Solitaris (@Solitaris972) January 14, 2019