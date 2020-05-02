Όνομα στο νεογέννητο γιο τους έδωσαν ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Μπόρις Τζόνσον και η αρραβωνιαστικιά του Κάρι Σίμοντς.
Το όνομά του είναι Γουίλφρεντ Λόρι Νίκολας όπως ανακοινώθηκε σήμερα, Σάββατο 02.05.2020, από την Κάρι Σίμοντς στο Instagram με μία φωτογραφία του βρέφους, το οποίο γεννήθηκε την Τετάρτη.
Όπως ανέφερε η Σίμοντς, το παιδί θα πάρει τα ονόματα των παππούδων του ζευγαριού.
Το μωρό πήρε το όνομά του από τον παππού του πρωθυπουργού, Wilfred και τον παππού της Κάρι Σίμοντς, Lawrie.
Ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Μπόρις Τζόνσον θέλησε να προσθέσει και το «Νίκολας», καθώς με αυτό τον τρόπο τίμησε τους γιατρούς που τον φρόντισαν όταν μολύνθηκε από τον κοροναϊό, τους Δρ. Nick Price Δρ. Nick Hart.
Here’s the first picture of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symond’s newborn baby 🍼 son. Ms Symonds announced on Instagram that they have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. She said the baby was named after the prime minister’s grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie. She added that Nicholas was chosen in honour of the two doctors who saved Mr Johnson’s life while he was ill with coronavirus last month, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart. Ms Symonds added: “Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn’t be happier. My heart is full”. 📸 Credit: Carrie Symonds/ Instagram #borisjohnson #babyboy #newborn #carriesymonds