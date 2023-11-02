Δεκάδες άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους από βομβαρδισμούς του Ισραήλ σε άλλον έναν προσφυγικό καταυλισμό στη Τζαμπαλίγια, κοντά σε σχολείο του ΟΗΕ.

Στις εικόνες φρίκης που κάνουν τον γύρο των social media, διακρίνονται αιμόφυρτα πτώματα που κείτονται στο έδαφος, με το υπουργείο Υγείας της Χαμάς να κάνει λόγο για τουλάχιστον 50 νεκρούς. Μέχρι στιγμής, το Ισραήλ δεν έχει κάνει κανένα σχόλιο.

ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ! ΟΙ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ ΠΟΥ ΑΚΟΛΟΥΘΟΥΝ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΠΟΛΥ ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ!

Israel just bombed a school in Jabaliya camp which was sheltering displaced families. Its graphic footage but this is the result of Western policy in Palestine pic.twitter.com/8poGQl1cmN — Christian Henderson (@CjvHenderson) November 2, 2023

“We did nothing wrong!”



A Palestinian boy broke down in tears at the UNRWA-sponsored Abu Hussein school sheltering displaced people after an Israeli strike hit Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp on November 2, killing an unspecified number of civilians. pic.twitter.com/9YIbJ6ZKce — shayXee (@ShayXea) November 2, 2023