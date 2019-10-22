Πόσο… μισεί τα παιδιά της; Απίστευτα ονόματα, στο τέταρτο το “τερμάτισε”!
Κι αυτό διότι αυτή η μαμά έχει επιλέξει ίσως τα πιο περίεργα ονόματα όλων των εποχών! Η είδηση βέβαια δεν είναι αυτή. Η είδηση είναι πως το όνομα που έχει επιλέξει για το τέταρτο παιδί -και δεύτερο γιο- της, ενδέχεται να είναι… παράνομο!
Πρόκειται για την Claire Alexander-Johnston, που ζει στο Byron Bay στην Αυστραλία. Η επιλογή της, λοιπόν, για το όνομα του γιου της είναι… πολίτης!
Ναι, καλά διαβάσατε, πολίτης. Η ίδια -blogger στο επάγγελμα- πληροφόρησε το πολυπληθές κοινό της (σ.σ. 117.000 ακόλουθοι) στο Instagram πως είχε… κάποιες αναποδιές με το όνομα του τέταρτου παιδιού της, καθώς όταν το ανακοίνωσαν στην οικογένεια, κάποιος σημείωσε πως ίσως να είναι παράνομο!
Ο λόγος; Στην Αυστραλία η λέξη πολίτης ενδέχεται να εμπίπτει στην κατηγορία του “τίτλου”, όπως για παράδειγμα ο “βασιλιάς”, ο “δούκας”, ο “λόρδος” ή ο “λοχαγός”.
“Προσπαθήσαμε να το αλλάξουμε. Το “ντίσκο” μπήκε ξανά στο τραπέζι!” γράφει η ίδια, αποκαλύπτοντας πως όντως, κάποια στιγμή σκέφτηκε να ονομάσει το γιο της “ντίσκο”.
Και συνεχίζει… εντελώς επιστημονικά: “Τίποτα όμως δεν το νιώθαμε να σου ταιριάζει ενώ είσαι ζυγός στο ζώδιο με ένα πολύ ευαίσθητο και υποβόσκων φεγγάρι Αιγόκερου. Συνεπώς, πολίτη, είσαι και πάντα θα είσαι ένας πολίτης του κόσμου”!
Πάντως, αξίζει να αναφερθούν και τα ονόματα που έχει δώσει στα τρία υπόλοιπα παιδιά της: Άτλας, Έβερεστ, Ζέφυρος!
Μένει να φανεί το κατά πόσο θα “βγάλει άκρη” αυτή η… ιδιαίτερη μαμά με την νομοθεσία στην Αυστραλία, ούτως ώστε να ονομάσει το παιδί της “πολίτης”…
Δείτε την μαμά και τα παιδιά της με τα ιδιαίτερα ονόματα
I said to Rich that whilst I may be boring, married and pregnant for like, ever. I still want to FEEL like we go ‘out on the town’. I like to know I’ve still got my finger on the pulse [you know, as small country towns in Australia goes 😆]. So for months now, each weekend we’ve cruised the streets at night with the kids, listening to the buskers, eating out of paper cups, dancing to recycled music blaring out of bars, and generally pretending we are still FUN people with rocking social lives. 🤘🏽🎸 Atlas and I are in our element. He has taken off down the street, running from busker to busker. We give the kids bags of small coins to distribute to whatever busker they like best. He always gets overzealous and dumps it all in the first one’s guitar case, and then has INSTANT gifting regret when we move on, and dramatically BEGS Zephie and Sochi for their bags [which they almost always let him have, because, Atlas.] Everything is FULL ON. The music is loud, he’s throwing shapes on the sidewalk. Like me, he’s ramping up and UP as the night goes on “Let’s NEVER go to bed! ONE.MORE.SONG! ONE.MORE.SONG!” He’s yelling at the crowd, pumping his fist in the air 🎢✊🏽🎸🎉🤩🎶🎇! I’m right there with him. Yeah! Let’s NEVER go home! One more song! Zephie is lost in the music. She has been twirling in a circle for fifteen minutes watching the way her dress billows out in the wind. Rich is standing back, yawning, looking for an exit. And Sochi has quietly, without a fuss or complaint, just hopped into Zephies stroller and put himself to bed. 🙊 #introverts #extroverts
Nailed it! ✌🏽📸😆 Zephie is currently playing little mama to the big boys, and basically taken over while I’ve had a pretty aggressive fever for the last five days. She’s giving me a VERY wide berth (basically not coming near me at all 😭) . I hear her pottering around organising and reprimanding everyone in the house. I cannot believe she’s only three. She could be thirteen right now. It’s taken Sochi DAYS to get the confidence to come near the baby. He’s suspicious. But curious. And staying very close to me at all times. Atlas is…Atlas. Incredibly over the top, overbearing, all over Citizen and I. Wanting cuddles, dramatically swanning into my room and needing to talk about his feelings. Needing to be Citizens favourite. Needing to be everyones favourite. Is bored. Just the usual exciting emotional rollercoaster that is my eldest child. 😆
Our S🌕N is here! Born last night, Sunday, at 8.21pm. Feeling utter relief, euphoria, and exhaustion. Days of pre-labour, then two incredible hours in the water. My darling, it’s been the greatest privilege of my life bringing you and your siblings earth-side. 🍃 My sons, my daughter. My circle is complete. Feeling like the luckiest woman alive right now. ❤️ [thank you 📸🙏🏼💫 @the_birth_day]
Let’s entitle this, ‘Never Not Wrangling’ -a rare family portrait, by @rustypostcards 📸😁🙌🏼❤️ These were taken for a magazine article my husband was in the other day, but I’m mostly just stoked that he *almost* has his eyes open in one of them. 🙏🏼😆 Apparently he is a Man Of Influence these days. He gets quoted about things, sponsors football teams and jams ideas with the Prime Minister. I’m feeling way too pregnant and tired to think about anything other than what time I can put my minions to bed, so I can deep dive into a late night icecream orgy, with a side of renovation porn. 🍿🤓 I genuinely can’t even remember if I ever had a career. Let alone what degree I allegedly did, that time. Somewhere fancy. [She says, while panicking when having to, on the spot, remember the birth dates of her own actual offspring. Or is asked to use the phonetic alphabet over the phone …”errr D is for…Dick Pics”. #fuckmylyfe. 🤦🏻♀️] Somehow I’ve blinked, and the humble introvert I married- with no job, decent higher education, or obvious prospects- has suddenly become centre stage in this relationship. Well, how the tables have turned! But what’s the old saying?….. ”BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN, IS A WOMAN… [busting his balls about how our child’s selective hearing and shithouse concentration is probably -definitely- genetically from his side of the family, and also can you put the bins out.]” #proudwife #andbins #jetsetmamalovestory
That 20 week rodeo. 🐎 Ok ok I know…the earth is on fire, politicians are fucked, seas are poisoned, and human rights are being systematically eroded the world over. BUT I’VE FINALLY STOPPED SPEWING OK SO. (Yay?!) 😆🤪🙈💥 BIG questions have been coming up over this end of town. Like, what world will I be leaving my babies? What will I fight for? What example am I setting? (😬) How can I raise them compassionately, fiercely….while teaching them (and, erm, myself.) selflessness, how to listen, how to connect. How to be humble. How to be BOLD. So if I’m going to recklessly over-produce my share of humans….at least, (as I informed my husband tonight), we better make them WARRIORS. For the plants, for the planet, and for the people. 💪🏽🌎🌈❤️🐻 #20weekspregnant #atlasalexanderjohnston #everestorient #zephieocean #mysterybox #tinywarriors #yourfuture #nopressure
Πηγή: mirror.co.uk.