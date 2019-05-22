Το… τρισδιάστατο σακάκι του Τζούλιαν Ασάνζ έγινε το απόλυτο viral! video

View this post on Instagram

Unfolding a home of diplomatic containment. Julian Assange, via political asylum, has lived inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London for 6 years. He initially occupied one room but has gradually taken over others inside the Knightsbridge building, as his stay has extended. . From leaked documents, it has been established that Ecuador considered transporting Assange in a diplomatic bag. For a time the Met Police scanned objects exiting the embassy for heat signatures. . @jacobriman.design wearing jacket as State of the Internet diplomat. . Part of the research for Maison Ingen. . . . #model #architecture #architecturemodel #architecturemodels @bartlettarchucl @bartlettkiosk @smoutallen @bartlett_ucl #thearchitecturestudentblog @thearchitecturestudentblog @superarchitects @next_top_architects #archi_students #archi_focus_on #architecture_hunter #making #design #unit11bartlett @ribaeducation #makers #making #3dprinting @ultimakergb @ultimaker