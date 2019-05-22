Το… τρισδιάστατο σακάκι του Τζούλιαν Ασάνζ έγινε το απόλυτο viral! video
Χρησιμοποιώντας έναν συνδυασμό στοιχείων από χαρτόνι και στοιχείων που κατασκεύασε σε τρισδιάτατο εκτυπωτή, ο σχεδιαστής αρχιτεκτονικών σχεδίων Θίο Τζόουνς (Theo Jones) φιλοτέχνησε ένα «σακάκι διπλωμάτη» για να απεικονίσει την εμπειρία του Τζούλιαν Ασάνζ στην Πρεσβεία του Εκουαδόρ στο Λονδίνο. Στο πρότζεκτ χαρτογραφούνται τα δωμάτια στο κτήριο στο Knightsbridge όπου ο δημοσιογράφος παρέμεινε έγκλειστος επί περισσότερα από έξι χρόνια.
Βασισμένος σε ελλιπή πληροφόρηση για τον χώρο παραμονής του Ασάνζ, ο Τζόουνς σχεδίασε το σακάκι ως έναν «διπλωματικό σάκο», ο οποίος μπορεί να διπλωθεί, να αποκρυβεί και να μεταφερθεί με διπλωματική ασυλία. Στο σακάκι-διπλωματικό σάκο περιλαμβάνονται το μπαλκόνι που έβλεπε στον δρόμο – και ήταν το μοναδικό μέρος στο οποίο ο Ασάντζ μπορούσε να βγει έξω – καθώς και μια σειρά δωματίων, κάποια εκ των οποίων μοιραζόταν με προσωπικό της πρεσβείας της λατινοαμερικανικής χώρας για όσο διάστημα του είχε δοθεί άσυλο.
Το διαμέρισμα στο οποίο βρίσκεται η Πρεσβεία του Εκουαδόρ στο Λονδίνο είναι εκουαδοριανό έδαφος και όσο ο Ασάνζ παρέμενε εκεί έχαιρε διπλωματικής ασυλίας. Μέσα στο σακάκι, αυτό το διαμέρισμα «ξεδιπλώνεται» ώστε να επιτρέπεται να μετακινείται η μινιατούρα του Ασάντζ χωρίς να κινδυνεύει να συλληφθεί. Ο Θίο Τζόουνς φαντάζεται ακόμη και μια ασφαλή οδό διαφυγής του από το κτήριο του Knightsbridge προς το Εκουαδόρ ή άλλο καταφύγιο.
Ο Θίο Τζόουνς είναι ιδρυτής του στούντιο Taxonomy και διδάσκει αρχιτεκτονική στο Green Mat Workshop (του οποίου επίσης είναι ιδρυτής). Αυτή την περίοδο ερευνά την αρχιτεκτονική σε σχέση με το Διαδίκτυο, τη γεωπολιτική και τα σύνορα.
Δείτε το… σακάκι για τον Τζούλιαν Ασάνζ
Unfolding a home of diplomatic containment. Julian Assange, via political asylum, has lived inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London for 6 years. He initially occupied one room but has gradually taken over others inside the Knightsbridge building, as his stay has extended. . From leaked documents, it has been established that Ecuador considered transporting Assange in a diplomatic bag. For a time the Met Police scanned objects exiting the embassy for heat signatures.
The Diplomatic Bag unfolds. Travelling across borders this diplomatic bag carries the minimum architectures to establish a physical foothold in Switzerland. It caries architectures modelled after the small businesses in Basel's old town and a quadrat to sample the border conditions in Basel.
Diplomatic bag and border samples. Crossing Basel, Switzerland; Huningue, France; and Weil am Rhein, Germany. Part of the research for Maison Ingen