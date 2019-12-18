Τρόμος στο Μπέρμιγχαμ! Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά!

Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σημειώθηκε σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά στο Μπέρμιγχαμ, ενώ από την επίθεση έχουν τραυματιστεί δυο νεαρά άτομα τα οποία μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.

Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας “Αστυνομικοί κλήθηκαν να πάνε σε μια αναταραχή που προκλήθηκε στο Bullring. Δύο άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματιστεί και έχουν μεταφερθεί στο νοσοκομείο, ωστόσο τα τραύματά τους δεν φαίνεται να είναι απειλητικά για τη ζωή τους”.

Officers were called to reports of a disorder in the #Bullring.

We were called just after 3:30pm to reports of people being injured near the rear entrance of #Selfridges. Two people are being treated for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

— West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2019