Δημοσιεύθηκε: 18.12.2019 | 21:02
Newsit Newsroom
Τρόμος στο Μπέρμιγχαμ! Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά!
Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σημειώθηκε στο Μπέρμιγχαμ σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά σκορπώντας τον τρόμο, ενώ οι πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για δυο τραυματίες.

Επίθεση με μαχαίρι σημειώθηκε σε χριστουγεννιάτικη αγορά στο Μπέρμιγχαμ, ενώ από την επίθεση έχουν τραυματιστεί δυο νεαρά άτομα τα οποία μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο.

Σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση της αστυνομίας “Αστυνομικοί κλήθηκαν να πάνε σε μια αναταραχή που προκλήθηκε στο Bullring. Δύο άνθρωποι έχουν τραυματιστεί και έχουν μεταφερθεί στο νοσοκομείο, ωστόσο τα τραύματά τους δεν φαίνεται να είναι απειλητικά για τη ζωή τους”.

