Το Χόλιγουντ και όλος ο πλανήτης μπαίνει σε ρυθμούς Όσκαρ, καθώς η Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα Τρίτη (23.1.2024) τις υποψηφιότητες των 96ων βραβείων που θα απονεμηθούν στη φαντασμαγορική τελετή απονομής στις 10 Μαρτίου. Με «φόρα» από τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και τα Critics’ Choice Awards έρχεται ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος και το Poor Things!

«Σάρωσε» σε υποψηφιότητες το Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, καθώς η ταινία του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη είναι υποψήφια για 11 Όσκαρ, μεταξύ των οποίων είναι το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Σκηνοθεσίας και Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου για την Emma Stone.

Πιο αναλυτικά, το Poor Things είναι υποψήφιο για Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας, Καλύτερης Σκηνοθεσίας (Γιώργος Λάνθιμος), Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου (Emma Stone), Καλύτερης Διεύθυνσης Φωτογραφίας, Καλύτερου Μοντάζ, Καλύτερης Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής, Καλύτερου Προσαρμοσμένου Σεναρίου, Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ, Καλύτερης Ενδυματολογίας, Καλύτερης Σκηνογραφίας και Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Mark Ruffalo).

Πρωτοπόρο στις υποψηφιότητες το Oppenheimer που διεκδικεί 13 χρυσά αγαλματίδια! Στις 7 οι υποψηφιότητες για την Barbie, εκ των οποίων τα δύο Όσκαρ είναι για τα πρωτότυπα τραγούδια I’m Just Ken και What Was I Made For? που ακούστηκαν στην ταινία. Ο Ryan Gosling είναι υποψήφιος, όχι όμως η Margot Robbie.

Παρακολουθήστε την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων:

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Όσκαρ:

Β’ Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Καλύτερης Ενδυματολογίας

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Καλύτερης Ταινίας Μικρού Μήκους Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over!

Καλύτερου Προσαρμοσμένου Σεναρίου

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Β’ Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

The Fire Inside

I’m Just Ken

It Never Went Away

Wahzahze

What Was I Made For

Καλύτερης Πρωτότυπης Μουσικής

American Fiction

Indiana Jones

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things