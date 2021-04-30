Δηλώνοντας σοκαρισμένη από την είδηση του τρομερού δυστυχήματος στο Όρος Μερόν, η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου εκφράζει τα θερμά της συλλυπητήρια προς τον Πρόεδρο του Ισραήλ Ρουεβέν Ριβλίν, τις οικογένειες των θυμάτων και τον ισραηλινό λαό για την απώλεια αθώων ζωών.

Μέχρι στιγμής έχουν επιβεβαιωθεί 44 θάνατοι, με τα βίντεο που κάνουν το γύρο του διαδικτύου να είναι σοκαριστικά.

«Saddened and shocked by the news of the terrible accident at Mount Meron, I wish to express to @PresidentRuvi, the families of the victims and the people of Israel my deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives.» γράφει η Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας.