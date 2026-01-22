Όσκαρ 2026: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες – 16 για το Sinners – Σε 4 κατηγορίες υποψήφιος ο Λάνθιμος με τη Bugonia

Τις υποψηφιότητες για τις 24 κατηγορίες των βραβείων Όσκαρ ανακοίνωσαν η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς («The Color Purple», «The Minecraft Movie») και ο Αμερικανός ηθοποιός Λιούις Πούλμαν («Top Gun: Maverick», «Thunderbolts»).
Φέτος, στις υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ προστίθεται μια νέα κατηγορία, αυτή της καλύτερης διανομής ρόλων (κάστινγκ), ενώ μια ακόμη, για τις καλύτερες σκηνές δράσης, θα ενταχθεί στις υποψηφιότητες της 100ής Απονομής το 2028 για ταινίες που θα κυκλοφορήσουν το 2027.
ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Με 16 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της καλύτερης ταινίας, το Sinners κατήγαγε ρεκόρ στα φετινά Όσκαρ ενώ ο «δικός μας» Γιώργος Λάνθιμος με την Bugonia είναι υποψήφιος για 4 Όσκαρ.
Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στην ιστορία είναι:
16 Sinners, 14 All About Eve, Titanic, La La Land, 13 One Battle After Another, 9 Marty Supreme/Frankenstein/Sentimental Value, 8 Hamnet.
ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Η ταινία Sinners είναι υποψήφια για Όσκαρ στις 16 από τις 24 κατηγορίες.
Καλύτερης ταινίας
Α Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Michael B. Jordan)
Σκηνοθεσίας (Ryan Coogler)
Β Γυναικείου Ρόλου (Wunmi Mosaku)
Β Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Delroy Lindo)
Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις
Μουσικής
Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου
Κάστινγκ
Κοστουμιών
Τραγουδιού
Παραγωγής
Μοντάζ
Ηχου
Οπτικών Εφέ
Φωτογραφίας
Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία:
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein
Sentimental Value
Train Dreams
Bugonia
The Secret Agent
F1
And the nominees for Best Picture are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khoVsDQlnZ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Σκηνοθεσία:
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eXAyDbPSrH— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος:
Michael B Jordan – Sinners
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Timothee Chalamet –
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yesAUNw36s— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Mc090VFJrS— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Β΄Ανδρικός Ρόλος:
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo – Sinners
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/A9rhB9Lg9f— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Amy Madigan – Weapons
IngaIbsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/61W31e1Kf4— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Φωτογραφίας
Here’s a close-up of this year’s Cinematography nominees. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ksO87kVeCJ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο:
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Train Dreams
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο:
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
Blue Moon
Παραγωγής:
This year’s nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rhxFr7tvCf— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Μακιγιάζ:
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup and Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JpfBO4a1kv— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων μικρού μήκους:
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oj5njBZy8x— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Μεγάλου Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ:
True story — these are your Documentary Feature Film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/P7Nrylmzdy— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ:
Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Film… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BgMqBT811u— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Μοντάζ:
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RPs0E22Kuk— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Διεθνής Ταινία:
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NaKlw64YgR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι:
This year’s Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lKz7DQKHwQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Μουσικής:
Congrats to this year’s Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8C9o7iRK7z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους
These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature Film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1p3kRvshMG— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Κοστούμια:
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wXAgIOLShA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Ηχος:
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/S4taaeBQ4K— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Οπτικά Εφέ:
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RvlCjScmlu— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026
Καλύτερη διανομή ρόλων (κάστινγκ):
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle after another
Sinners
The Secret Agent