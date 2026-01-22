Πολιτισμός

Όσκαρ 2026: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες – 16 για το Sinners – Σε 4 κατηγορίες υποψήφιος ο Λάνθιμος με τη Bugonia

Σάρωσε στα φετινά Όσκαρ η ταινία τρόμου του Ράιαν Κούγκλερ

Τις υποψηφιότητες για τις 24 κατηγορίες των βραβείων Όσκαρ ανακοίνωσαν η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς («The Color Purple», «The Minecraft Movie») και ο Αμερικανός ηθοποιός Λιούις Πούλμαν («Top Gun: Maverick», «Thunderbolts»). 

Φέτος, στις υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ προστίθεται μια νέα κατηγορία, αυτή της καλύτερης διανομής ρόλων (κάστινγκ), ενώ μια ακόμη, για τις καλύτερες σκηνές δράσης, θα ενταχθεί στις υποψηφιότητες της 100ής Απονομής το 2028 για ταινίες που θα κυκλοφορήσουν το 2027.

Με 16 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της καλύτερης ταινίας, το Sinners κατήγαγε  ρεκόρ στα φετινά Όσκαρ ενώ ο «δικός μας» Γιώργος Λάνθιμος με την Bugonia είναι υποψήφιος για 4 Όσκαρ.

Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στην ιστορία είναι:

16 Sinners, 14 All About Eve, Titanic, La La Land, 13 One Battle After Another, 9 Marty Supreme/Frankenstein/Sentimental Value, 8 Hamnet.

Η ταινία Sinners είναι υποψήφια για Όσκαρ στις 16 από τις 24 κατηγορίες.

Καλύτερης ταινίας

Α Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Michael B. Jordan)

Σκηνοθεσίας (Ryan Coogler)

Β Γυναικείου Ρόλου (Wunmi Mosaku)

Β Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Delroy Lindo)

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

Μουσικής

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

Κάστινγκ

Κοστουμιών

Τραγουδιού

Παραγωγής

Μοντάζ

Ηχου

Οπτικών Εφέ

Φωτογραφίας

Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία:

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

Train Dreams

Bugonia

The Secret Agent

F1

 

Σκηνοθεσία:

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Timothee Chalamet –

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

 

Β΄Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

 

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Amy Madigan – Weapons

IngaIbsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

 

Φωτογραφίας

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο:

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Blue Moon

Παραγωγής: 

 

Μακιγιάζ: 

 

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων μικρού μήκους:

 

Μεγάλου Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ:

 

Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ:

 

Μοντάζ:

 

Διεθνής Ταινία:

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι:

 

Μουσικής: 

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους 

 

Κοστούμια

 

Ηχος:

 

Οπτικά Εφέ:

 

Καλύτερη διανομή ρόλων (κάστινγκ):

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

