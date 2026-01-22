Όσκαρ 2026: Όλες οι υποψηφιότητες – 16 για το Sinners – Σε 4 κατηγορίες υποψήφιος ο Λάνθιμος με τη Bugonia

Τις υποψηφιότητες για τις 24 κατηγορίες των βραβείων Όσκαρ ανακοίνωσαν η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς («The Color Purple», «The Minecraft Movie») και ο Αμερικανός ηθοποιός Λιούις Πούλμαν («Top Gun: Maverick», «Thunderbolts»).

Φέτος, στις υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ προστίθεται μια νέα κατηγορία, αυτή της καλύτερης διανομής ρόλων (κάστινγκ), ενώ μια ακόμη, για τις καλύτερες σκηνές δράσης, θα ενταχθεί στις υποψηφιότητες της 100ής Απονομής το 2028 για ταινίες που θα κυκλοφορήσουν το 2027.

Με 16 υποψηφιότητες, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της καλύτερης ταινίας, το Sinners κατήγαγε ρεκόρ στα φετινά Όσκαρ ενώ ο «δικός μας» Γιώργος Λάνθιμος με την Bugonia είναι υποψήφιος για 4 Όσκαρ.

Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στην ιστορία είναι:

16 Sinners, 14 All About Eve, Titanic, La La Land, 13 One Battle After Another, 9 Marty Supreme/Frankenstein/Sentimental Value, 8 Hamnet.

Η ταινία Sinners είναι υποψήφια για Όσκαρ στις 16 από τις 24 κατηγορίες.

Καλύτερης ταινίας

Α Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Michael B. Jordan)

Σκηνοθεσίας (Ryan Coogler)

Β Γυναικείου Ρόλου (Wunmi Mosaku)

Β Ανδρικού Ρόλου (Delroy Lindo)

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις

Μουσικής

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

Κάστινγκ

Κοστουμιών

Τραγουδιού

Παραγωγής

Μοντάζ

Ηχου

Οπτικών Εφέ

Φωτογραφίας

Αναλυτικά όλες οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία:

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

Train Dreams

Bugonia

The Secret Agent

F1

And the nominees for Best Picture are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/khoVsDQlnZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Σκηνοθεσία:

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Michael B Jordan – Sinners

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Timothee Chalamet –

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yesAUNw36s — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Mc090VFJrS — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Β΄Ανδρικός Ρόλος:

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/A9rhB9Lg9f — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος:

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Amy Madigan – Weapons

IngaIbsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/61W31e1Kf4 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Φωτογραφίας

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο:

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο:

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

Blue Moon

Παραγωγής:

This year’s nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rhxFr7tvCf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Μακιγιάζ:

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup and Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JpfBO4a1kv — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων μικρού μήκους:

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oj5njBZy8x — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Μεγάλου Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ:

True story — these are your Documentary Feature Film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/P7Nrylmzdy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Μικρού Μήκους Ντοκιμαντέρ:

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Film… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BgMqBT811u — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Μοντάζ:

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RPs0E22Kuk — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Διεθνής Ταινία:

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NaKlw64YgR — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι:

This year’s Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lKz7DQKHwQ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Μουσικής:

Κινουμένων Σχεδίων Μεγάλου Μήκους

These nominees are an animated bunch. Presenting the Animated Feature Film nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1p3kRvshMG — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Κοστούμια:

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wXAgIOLShA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Ηχος:

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/S4taaeBQ4K — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Οπτικά Εφέ:

Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RvlCjScmlu — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 22, 2026

Καλύτερη διανομή ρόλων (κάστινγκ):

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle after another

Sinners

The Secret Agent