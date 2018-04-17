Ο κ. Πάιατ, με ανάρτησή του στο twitter, ευχαρίστησε τον ηγούμενο της μονής, Αρχιμανδρίτη Εφραίμ ο οποίος τον ενημέρωσε για την πλούσια ιστορία της Μονής Βατοπεδίου.

Ο αμερικανός πρέσβης δήλωσε επιπλέον εντυπωσιασμένος από την πρωτοποριακή έρευνα και τις ιδέες της Μονής γύρω από την καλλιέργεια των οργανικών της προϊόντων.

Kalo Pascha from Simonopetra Monastery with its awe-inspiring views and miraculous construction. Very grateful to have seen the manuscripts in the library, the renovated cathedral and to discuss shared values like tolerance and universal forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/3PhH5Lbtpm — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) April 17, 2018

At Karyes met with Aghios Protos Christophoros, expressed appreciation for the holy mountain’s international significance & strong support from the Greek state through @GreeceMFA Kasmiroglou, and paid respects at the Axion Esti icon. pic.twitter.com/19u3eR92FT — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) April 17, 2018

«Το Άγιο Όρος είναι ένας πραγματικά πνευματικός τόπος και ευχαριστώ βαθύτατα τον Ηγούμενο Εφραίμ που μου αφηγήθηκε την πλούσια ιστορία του Βατοπεδίου, κατά την πρώτη μου επίσκεψη εδώ. Επιπλέον, ενθουσιάστηκα από την πρωτοποριακή έρευνα της Μονής καθώς επίσης και από τις ιδέες της γύρω από την καλλιέργεια οργανικών φυτικών προϊόντων» αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά στο μήνυμά του.