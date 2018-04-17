weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
,
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:
Newsit / Τοπικά Νέα / Στη Μονή Βατοπεδίου ο Τζέφρι Πάιατ – Ενθουσιασμένος με την επίσκεψη του [pics]

Στη Μονή Βατοπεδίου ο Τζέφρι Πάιατ – Ενθουσιασμένος με την επίσκεψη του [pics]

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 17.04.2018 | 18:18
Στη Μονή Βατοπεδίου ο Τζέφρι Πάιατ – Ενθουσιασμένος με την επίσκεψη του [pics] | Newsit.gr

Ενθουσιασμένος με την επίσκεψή του στη Μονή Βατοπεδίου, στο Άγιο Όρος, εμφανίστηκε ο αμερικανός πρέσβης στην Ελλάδα, Τζέφρι Πάιατ.

Ο κ. Πάιατ, με ανάρτησή του στο twitter, ευχαρίστησε τον ηγούμενο της μονής, Αρχιμανδρίτη Εφραίμ ο οποίος τον ενημέρωσε για την πλούσια ιστορία της Μονής Βατοπεδίου.

Ο αμερικανός πρέσβης δήλωσε επιπλέον εντυπωσιασμένος από την πρωτοποριακή έρευνα και τις ιδέες της Μονής γύρω από την καλλιέργεια των οργανικών της προϊόντων.

«Το Άγιο Όρος είναι ένας πραγματικά πνευματικός τόπος και ευχαριστώ βαθύτατα τον Ηγούμενο Εφραίμ που μου αφηγήθηκε την πλούσια ιστορία του Βατοπεδίου, κατά την πρώτη μου επίσκεψη εδώ. Επιπλέον, ενθουσιάστηκα από την πρωτοποριακή έρευνα της Μονής καθώς επίσης και από τις ιδέες της γύρω από την καλλιέργεια οργανικών φυτικών προϊόντων» αναφέρει χαρακτηριστικά στο μήνυμά του.

Ενότητες
μετάβαση στα σχόλια
ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
#TAGS MM