Perseverance: Νέες εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τον πλανήτη Άρη

Ένα νέο βίντεο από την προσεδάφιση του Rover Perseverance στον πλανήτη Άρη έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα η NASA.

Το βίντεο των 25 δευτερολέπτων δημοσιεύθηκε στο twitter και οι κάμερες του Perseverance μας δείχνουν έναν κρατήρα του Άρη. Μάλιστα μπορεί κανείς να διακρίνει τις προσπάθειες που κάνει για να βρει ένα ασφαλές μέρος για να επιχειρήσει την προσγείωση ενώ είναι συνδεδεμένο με ένα ηχητικό αλεξίπτωτο.

You’re looking at the real deal images I used to make my pinpoint landing. This is how I quickly got my bearings and picked the safest target in the last three minutes before touchdown. How it works: https://t.co/Q1dBl8ZH8x pic.twitter.com/HK6uuKbLcQ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 11, 2021

Επίσης μέσα στην εβδομάδα η NASA έδωσε και το πρώτο ηχητικό ντοκουμέντο από τον πλανήτη Άρη.

🔊 You’re listening to the first audio recordings of laser strikes on Mars. These rhythmic tapping sounds heard by the microphone on my SuperCam instrument have different intensities that can help my team figure out the structure of the rocks around me. https://t.co/nfWyOyfhNy — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 10, 2021

Δείτε εδώ εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες από τον «κόκκινο» πλανήτη.

Welcome to “Máaz.”



My team is working with the Navajo Nation and @NNPrezNez, who are sharing their language to help us informally name features I’m exploring on Mars, like:



tsé łichíí (red rock)

yéigo (diligence)

séítah (amongst the sand)



Learn more: https://t.co/lqy0K1zz6N pic.twitter.com/B50gfRNR3D — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 11, 2021

I’ve continued driving to scout a spot where I’ll drop off the Mars Helicopter, if the area gets certified as a flight zone. So far, about 230 feet (70 meters) of wheel tracks behind me.



See my latest location: https://t.co/uPsKFhW17J pic.twitter.com/tlPvnlK8Qt — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 8, 2021

I’m on the move! Just took my first test drive on Mars, covering about 16 feet (5 meters). You’re looking at the very beginning of my wheel tracks. Many more to make. pic.twitter.com/7tFIwWFfJ4 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 5, 2021

WATCH NOW🔴

Members of my team are providing updates on the “firsts” I’ve achieved so far and what my plans will be as I set out on the search for ancient life on Mars. https://t.co/XHWGLYRGw4.



Tag your questions #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/0kGBHLQTQc — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) March 5, 2021