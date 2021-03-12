11oC Αθήνα

Perseverance: Νέες εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τον πλανήτη Άρη

Perseverance: Νέες εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από τον πλανήτη Άρη

Ένα νέο βίντεο από την προσεδάφιση του Rover Perseverance στον πλανήτη Άρη έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα η NASA.

Το βίντεο των 25 δευτερολέπτων δημοσιεύθηκε στο twitter και οι κάμερες του Perseverance μας δείχνουν έναν κρατήρα του Άρη. Μάλιστα μπορεί κανείς να διακρίνει τις προσπάθειες που κάνει για να βρει ένα ασφαλές μέρος για να επιχειρήσει την προσγείωση ενώ είναι συνδεδεμένο με ένα ηχητικό αλεξίπτωτο.

Επίσης μέσα στην εβδομάδα η NASA έδωσε και το πρώτο ηχητικό ντοκουμέντο από τον πλανήτη Άρη.

Δείτε εδώ εντυπωσιακές φωτογραφίες από τον «κόκκινο» πλανήτη.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Κόσμος Τελευταίες ειδήσεις

Ο Λευκός Οίκος δημιουργεί απόθεμα εμβολίων AstraZeneca αν και δεν έχουν εγκριθεί ακόμα στις ΗΠΑ

Ο Λευκός Οίκος δημιουργεί απόθεμα εμβολίων AstraZeneca αν και δεν έχουν εγκριθεί ακόμα στις ΗΠΑ

Ο Λευκός Οίκος κρατά απόθεμα των εμβολίων της εταιρείας AstraZeneca που παρασκευάζονται στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, ώστε να μπορέσει να τα χορηγήσει γρήγορα στους Αμερικανούς πολίτες, ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Προκλητικός Ακσόι: Καλούμε την Ελλάδα να επιστρέψει τους γκιουλενιστές

Προκλητικός Ακσόι: Καλούμε την Ελλάδα να επιστρέψει τους γκιουλενιστές

Νέες προκλητικές δηλώσεις του εκπροσώπου του τουρκικού ΥΠΕΞ, Χαμί Ακσόι που κατηγορεί την Ελλάδα πως υποθάλπει την οργάνωση FETO, που είναι οι υποστηρικτές του Φετουλάχ ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα
Γερμανία: Νέος κανονισμός διαφθοράς για βουλευτές μετά το σκάνδαλο με τις μάσκες

Γερμανία: Νέος κανονισμός διαφθοράς για βουλευτές μετά το σκάνδαλο με τις μάσκες

Μετά τις αποκαλύψεις για διαφθορά μελών του ομοσπονδιακού κοινοβουλίου στην Γερμανία, η κοινοβουλευτική ομάδα Χριστιανοδημοκρατών και Χριστιανοκοινωνιστών (CDU/CSU) εκπόνησε σχέδιο αυστηροποίησης του κανονισμού για τους ... Διαβάστε περισσότερα