Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ: Ο άνθρωπος που μας μαθαίνει τη Γη… αλλιώς
Από τον περασμένο Ιούνιο είναι στο διάστημα ο Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ. Θα μείνει στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό έως τις 20 Δεκεμβρίου. Όσο βρίσκεται εκεί, έχει την ευγενή καλοσύνη (γιατί καλό κάνει) να φωτογραφίζει τη Γη και να ανεβάζει τις εντυπωσιακές εικόνες στους λογαριασμούς του στα social media.
Εικόνες συναρπαστικές, μαγευτικές, ονειρικές. Ανάμεσά τους και λίγο από Ελλάδα: η Σαντορίνη.
Όπως τα νησιά Μπαχάμες, ενσωματωμένα σε γαλάζια και τυρκουάζ θάλασσα. Μια εικόνα που επιτρέπει στον ίδιο τον Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ να κάνει σχέδια διακοπών: «Θα πρέπει να πάω για κατάδυση στις Μπαχάμες» αναφέρει στη φωτογραφία του.
Why is it that blue appears to have so many more variations and hues than any other colour? Oh, and I should go diving around the Bahamas one day… Was hat es mit Blau auf sich, dass es so viel mehr Variationen und Töne zu haben scheint als jede andere Farbe? Oh, und ich sollte unbedingt einmal vor den Bahamas tauchen gehen… Credit: ESA/A.Gerst . #Blue #Bahamas #Diving #Nature #Ocean #EarthViews #ESA #ISS
Πολύ πιο απομονωμένος προορισμός στην ταξιδιωτική λίστα του Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ είναι η Νήσος Νοτίου Γεωργίας, παγωμένο νησί στο νότιο Ατλαντικό. Οι μοναδικοί κάτοικοί του είναι Βρετανοί στρατιωτικοί, ωστόσο φιλοξενεί μία από τις μεγαλύτερες αποικίες πουλιών στον κόσμο.
Still on my bucket list: South Georgia. A place that made Antarctic history when the legendary Ernest Shackleton arrived there after his ship was crushed. Shipwrecked & having spent more than a year in the cold, he led all his men into safety from what looked like certain death. pic.twitter.com/ymHtkoSCwS
Μία άλλη εντυπωσιακή φωτογραφία του αστροναύτη είναι από το ηφαίστειο Ταναράκι στη Νέα Ζηλανδία. Το ηφαίστειο σε υψόμετρο 2.518 μέτρων στο Βόρειο Νησί και ο κρατήρας του συχνά καλύπτεται από χιόνι, όπως τον φωτογράφισε ο αστροναύτης.
Στη Νέα Ζηλανδία, στο Νότιο Νησί αυτή τη φορά, ο Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ επέλεξε να φωτογραφίσει τα τυρκουάζ νερά της λίμνης Πουκάκι και της λίμνης Τεκάπο με τα απίστευτης ομορφιάς τοπία, στους πρόποδες των καλυμμένων με χιόνι Νότιων Άλπεων, της οροσειράς της χώρας.
Can you imagine – the whole of Lake Taupō in New Zealand is a single volcanic crater, and it is active. Imagine what it could do to us. We better make sure we understand our planet well… / Beinahe unvorstellbar, dass der gesamte Lake Taupo in Neuseeland ein einziger Vulkankrater ist – und er ist aktiv. Gewaltiges Zerstörungspotenzial. Wir tun gut daran, unseren Planeten noch besser zu verstehen… . Credit: ESA/A.Gerst . #NewZealand #NZ #LakeTaupo #VolcanicActivity #Landscape #Nature #EarthFromSpace
By the way, Europeans are also good at smog, south as well as north of the Alps… | Smog können wir Europäer übrigens auch. Sowohl südlich als auch nördlich der Alpen… Credit: ESA/A.Gerst, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO . #Horizons #Europe #Smog #HumanInfluence #Alps #SeenFromSpace #ESA #ISS
Ocean currents around Banks Peninsula in New Zealand, 2014 (left) and 2018 (right). I swam in one of those bays in 2016 – sometimes the water changes colour several times per day. The photos show why. #BlueDot #Horizons pic.twitter.com/4os8XI6jMe
Από την ίδια ήπειρο μία εντελώς διαφορετική εικόνα είναι από το ιερό βουνό Ουλουρού στην κεντρική Αυστραλία. Είναι ένας μέγαλος μονόλιθος από ψαμμίτη στο νότιο άκρο της Βόρειας Επικράτειας, στην κεντρική Αυστραλία και από το διάστημα φαίνεται ένα κοκκινο-καφέ φόντο και μία σκιά. Περισσότεροι από 250.000 τουρίστες το επισκέπτονται κάθε χρόνο.
If you look closely, you can find both Uluru and Kata Tjuta in these photos of the Australian Outback. What a fascinating Landscape, like an open geology book. — Auf diesen Fotos des Australischen Outbacks kann man sowohl Uluru als auch Kata Tjuta entdecken. Was für eine faszinierende Landschaft, wie eine offenes Geologiebuch. Credit: ESA/A.Gerst . #Australia #AustralianOutback #Downunder #Geology #Uluru #KataTjuta #Landscape #EarthFromSpace #ESA #ISS
Το εθνικό πάρκο γύρω από το βουνό Ουλουρού θεωρείται φυσικό μνημείο του πολιτισμού και της ιστορίας της φυλής Ανάνγκου των Αβοριγίνων που κατοικούν εκεί εδώ και πάνω από 5.000 χρόνια. Ωστόσο η ορειβασία στον μονόλιθο είχε απαγορευθεί έως το 2019 προκειμένου να προστατευθεί η ιερή τοποθεσία.
I spent a lot of time on Mt Ruapehu when I studied volcanoes at @vicuniwgtn Climbing it many times with seismometers and truck batteries on my back, I learnt about its character by listening to its earthquakes. A small piece of my heart and soul are still there in New Zealand. / Ich habe sehr viel Zeit auf dem majestätischen Mt. Ruapehu verbracht, als ich in Neuseeland Vulkane studiert habe. Ich habe ihn unzählige Male mit Seismometern und LKW-Batterien auf meinem Rücken bestiegen, um ihn zu verstehen, und ein Teil meines Herzens ist immer noch in dort. . Credit: ESA/A.Gerst, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO . #NewZealand #NZ #MtRuapehu #Volcano #Wellington #VicUniWgtn #Tongariro #Ngauruhoe #EarthViews #ESA #ISS #Space
Στις φωτογραφίες του Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ περιλαμβάνεται επίσης εκείνη του Μεγάλου Κοραλλιογενούς Υφάλου, έξω από τις ακτές του Κουίνσλαντ στη Αυστραλία. “Πρέπει όλοι να θυμόμαστε ότι δεν έχουμε Planet Β” σχολίασε ο Γκερστ σε μία φωτογραφία αναφερόμενος στην κλιματική αλλαγή και τις καταστροφικές επιπτώσεις της στην περιοχή.
One of the most interesting looking landscapes on our planet: the Australian Outback. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/xn60z9wqVR
The legendary mouth of the Amazon River, dumping sediment from half a continent into the Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/uJMAsagcIs
Όμως το ενδιαφέρον του Γκερστ κέντρισε και ένα ελληνικό νησί. Είναι η Σαντορίνη και τα κοντινά νησάκια που κάποτε σχημάτιζαν έναν ενιαίο ηφαιστειακό ορεινό όγκο, του οποίου τα περιγράμματα είναι ευδιάκριτα από μεγάλο ύψος.
This idyllic Greek island had a violent geological past. And possibly future.
Diese idyllische griechische Insel hat eine eher rauhe geologische Vergangenheit. Und möglicherweise Zukunft. 🌋 #Santorini #Horizons pic.twitter.com/TrpRbPXS86
Ο Γερμανός αστροναύτης δημοσίευσε στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης φωτογραφία και του μοναδικού παγετώνα που εξακολουθεί να μεγαλώνει, του παγετώνα Περίτο – Μορένο στις Άνδεις, στην Αργεντινή. Ο παγετώνας με μήκος που φτάνει τα 30 χιλιόμετρα καταλήγει στα θερμά επίπεδα της λίμνης Αργεντινής και είναι ένα από τα σημαντικότερα τουριστικά αξιοθέατα της χώρας.
The famous and gigantic Perito Moreno glacier in Argentina. We can see glaciers thinning and retracting all over the world. Your grandchildren might never see one in their lifetime. / Der berühmte und gigantische Perito Moreno Gletscher in Argentinien. Wir sehen Gletscher auf der ganzen Welt dünner werden, und auf dem Rückzug. Vielleicht werden unsere Enkelkinder Gletscher nur von Bildern kennen. #PeritoMoreno #Glacier #Argentina #Nature #HumanInfluence #Landscape #EarthFromSpace #ISS #ESA
Από το διάστημα διακρίνεται επίσης το Βόρειο Σέλας, το πρασινωπό φως γύρω από τους μαγνητικούς πόλους της Γης, τη βόρεια Σκανδιναβία, την Ισλανδία, τον Καναδά και την Αλάσκα.
Mind-blowing, every single time. I wonder what early explorers thought when they first saw an aurora without ever having heard about it… — Jedes einzelne Mal umwerfend. Ich frage mich, was wohl die ersten Entdecker dachten, als sie zum ersten Mal eine Aurora sahen, ohne jemals davon gehört zu haben. . 📷: ESA/NASA-A.Gerst . #Aurora #ExploreFarther #Horizons #ESA #ISS #Space
Compared to the Himalayas, the European Alps look like a fold in a table cloth – at least from above. I know, hard to believe when climbing up the last stretch to a 3000 m mountain hut 😉 In any case it is a beautiful, unique landscape, and one of my favourite places in Europe. pic.twitter.com/nFQX1nVazV
Ο Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ είναι από την πόλη Künzelsau της Βάδης-Βυρτεμβέργης, την οποία συμπεριέλαβε επίσης στη μοναδική συλλογή φωτογραφιών.
Gruß nach Hause! Wer findet sein Haus? #Köln #HomeIsWhereTheDomIs pic.twitter.com/MHLyoKDAcj
Greetings to #Scotland! / Grüße nach Schottland! (Foto vom August 2018) #Horizons pic.twitter.com/hB8tI368C5
One of the rare glimpses that we get of Norway and Sweden from the International @Space_Station #ISS #Horizons @esa pic.twitter.com/j2j0kzzkBg
It's impossible to miss Cyprus when it comes into view. / Es ist unmöglich, Zypern zu übersehen wenn es in Blickweite kommt. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/JbNwjVDoN8
