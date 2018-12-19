weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ: Ο άνθρωπος που μας μαθαίνει τη Γη… αλλιώς

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 19.12.2018 | 17:40
Newsit Newsroom
Φωτογραφία twitter Alexander Gerst

Τόπια μαγικά. Η Γη από το διάστημα όπως την βλέπει από τον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό ο Γερμανός αστροναύτης, Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ.

Από τον περασμένο Ιούνιο είναι στο διάστημα ο Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ. Θα μείνει στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό έως τις 20 Δεκεμβρίου. Όσο βρίσκεται εκεί, έχει την ευγενή καλοσύνη (γιατί καλό κάνει) να φωτογραφίζει τη Γη και να ανεβάζει τις εντυπωσιακές εικόνες στους λογαριασμούς του στα social media.

Εικόνες συναρπαστικές, μαγευτικές, ονειρικές. Ανάμεσά τους και λίγο από Ελλάδα: η Σαντορίνη.

Όπως τα νησιά Μπαχάμες, ενσωματωμένα σε γαλάζια και τυρκουάζ θάλασσα. Μια εικόνα που επιτρέπει στον ίδιο τον Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ να κάνει σχέδια διακοπών: «Θα πρέπει να πάω για κατάδυση στις Μπαχάμες» αναφέρει στη φωτογραφία του.

Πολύ πιο απομονωμένος προορισμός στην ταξιδιωτική λίστα του Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ είναι η Νήσος Νοτίου Γεωργίας, παγωμένο νησί στο νότιο Ατλαντικό. Οι μοναδικοί κάτοικοί του είναι Βρετανοί στρατιωτικοί, ωστόσο φιλοξενεί μία από τις μεγαλύτερες αποικίες πουλιών στον κόσμο.

Μία άλλη εντυπωσιακή φωτογραφία του αστροναύτη είναι από το ηφαίστειο Ταναράκι στη Νέα Ζηλανδία. Το ηφαίστειο σε υψόμετρο 2.518 μέτρων στο Βόρειο Νησί και ο κρατήρας του συχνά καλύπτεται από χιόνι, όπως τον φωτογράφισε ο αστροναύτης.

Στη Νέα Ζηλανδία, στο Νότιο Νησί αυτή τη φορά, ο Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ επέλεξε να φωτογραφίσει τα τυρκουάζ νερά της λίμνης Πουκάκι και της λίμνης Τεκάπο με τα απίστευτης ομορφιάς τοπία, στους πρόποδες των καλυμμένων με χιόνι Νότιων Άλπεων, της οροσειράς της χώρας.

Από την ίδια ήπειρο μία εντελώς διαφορετική εικόνα είναι από το ιερό βουνό Ουλουρού στην κεντρική Αυστραλία. Είναι ένας μέγαλος μονόλιθος από ψαμμίτη στο νότιο άκρο της Βόρειας Επικράτειας, στην κεντρική Αυστραλία και από το διάστημα φαίνεται ένα κοκκινο-καφέ φόντο και μία σκιά. Περισσότεροι από 250.000 τουρίστες το επισκέπτονται κάθε χρόνο.

Το εθνικό πάρκο γύρω από το βουνό Ουλουρού θεωρείται φυσικό μνημείο του πολιτισμού και της ιστορίας της φυλής Ανάνγκου των Αβοριγίνων που κατοικούν εκεί εδώ και πάνω από 5.000 χρόνια. Ωστόσο η ορειβασία στον μονόλιθο είχε απαγορευθεί έως το 2019 προκειμένου να προστατευθεί η ιερή τοποθεσία.

I spent a lot of time on Mt Ruapehu when I studied volcanoes at @vicuniwgtn Climbing it many times with seismometers and truck batteries on my back, I learnt about its character by listening to its earthquakes. A small piece of my heart and soul are still there in New Zealand. / Ich habe sehr viel Zeit auf dem majestätischen Mt. Ruapehu verbracht, als ich in Neuseeland Vulkane studiert habe. Ich habe ihn unzählige Male mit Seismometern und LKW-Batterien auf meinem Rücken bestiegen, um ihn zu verstehen, und ein Teil meines Herzens ist immer noch in dort. . Credit: ESA/A.Gerst, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO . #NewZealand #NZ #MtRuapehu #Volcano #Wellington #VicUniWgtn #Tongariro #Ngauruhoe #EarthViews #ESA #ISS #Space

Στις φωτογραφίες του Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ περιλαμβάνεται επίσης εκείνη του Μεγάλου Κοραλλιογενούς Υφάλου, έξω από τις ακτές του Κουίνσλαντ στη Αυστραλία. “Πρέπει όλοι να θυμόμαστε ότι δεν έχουμε Planet Β” σχολίασε ο Γκερστ σε μία φωτογραφία αναφερόμενος στην κλιματική αλλαγή και τις καταστροφικές επιπτώσεις της στην περιοχή.

Όμως το ενδιαφέρον του Γκερστ κέντρισε και ένα ελληνικό νησί. Είναι η Σαντορίνη και τα κοντινά νησάκια που κάποτε σχημάτιζαν έναν ενιαίο ηφαιστειακό ορεινό όγκο, του οποίου τα περιγράμματα είναι ευδιάκριτα από μεγάλο ύψος.

Ο Γερμανός αστροναύτης δημοσίευσε στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης φωτογραφία και του μοναδικού παγετώνα που εξακολουθεί να μεγαλώνει, του παγετώνα Περίτο – Μορένο στις Άνδεις, στην Αργεντινή. Ο παγετώνας με μήκος που φτάνει τα 30 χιλιόμετρα καταλήγει στα θερμά επίπεδα της λίμνης Αργεντινής και είναι ένα από τα σημαντικότερα τουριστικά αξιοθέατα της χώρας.

Από το διάστημα διακρίνεται επίσης το Βόρειο Σέλας, το πρασινωπό φως γύρω από τους μαγνητικούς πόλους της Γης, τη βόρεια Σκανδιναβία, την Ισλανδία, τον Καναδά και την Αλάσκα.

Ο Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ είναι από την πόλη Künzelsau της Βάδης-Βυρτεμβέργης, την οποία συμπεριέλαβε επίσης στη μοναδική συλλογή φωτογραφιών.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ – ΜΠΕ

