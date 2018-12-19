Αλεξάντερ Γκερστ: Ο άνθρωπος που μας μαθαίνει τη Γη… αλλιώς

View this post on Instagram

Why is it that blue appears to have so many more variations and hues than any other colour? Oh, and I should go diving around the Bahamas one day… Was hat es mit Blau auf sich, dass es so viel mehr Variationen und Töne zu haben scheint als jede andere Farbe? Oh, und ich sollte unbedingt einmal vor den Bahamas tauchen gehen… Credit: ESA/A.Gerst . #Blue #Bahamas #Diving #Nature #Ocean #EarthViews #ESA #ISS