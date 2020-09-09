Η ίδια η Kim Kardashian σόκαρε τους θαυμαστές της ανακοινώνοντας ότι το ριάλιτι στο οποίο πρωταγωνιστεί εκείνη και η οικογένειά της σταματάει μετά από 14 χρόνια.

Το ριάλιτι «Keeping Up with the Kardashians», το οποίο έκανε διάσημες και ασύλληπτα πλούσιες την Kim και τις αδερφές της Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie και Kendall, θα προβάλλει την τελευταία της σεζόν στις αρχές του 2021.

Το E! ανακοίνωσε ότι σέβεται την απόφαση της οικογένειας να ζει πλέον την ζωή της χωρίς τηλεοπτικές κάμερες.

Τα τελευταία χρόνια πολλά από τα αδέρφια της Kim είχαν δηλώσει πως είχαν κουραστεί να δείχνουν την ζωή τους στην τηλεόραση.

Και μετά τα όσα έγιναν ανάμεσα στην Kim Kardashian και τον σύζυγό της Kanye West και τα προβλήματα υγείας που αντιμετωπίζει φαίνεται να έφτασαν στην απόφαση αυτή.

Με μια ανάρτηση στο Instagram η 39χρονη Kim έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων: «Στους υπέροχους θαυμαστές μας: Με βαριά καρδιά πήραμε την δύσκολη απόφαση να πούμε αντίο στο Keeping Up with the Kardashians».

Το ίδιο έκαναν και τα υπόλοιπα μέλη της οικογένειας.

Η αλήθεια είναι επίσης ότι η εκπομπή αυτή είδε τεράστια πτώση στην θεαματικότητά της.

Κάποτε έβλεπαν αυτή την σειρά πάνω από 10 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι καθημερινά.