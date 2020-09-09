Η ίδια η Kim Kardashian σόκαρε τους θαυμαστές της ανακοινώνοντας ότι το ριάλιτι στο οποίο πρωταγωνιστεί εκείνη και η οικογένειά της σταματάει μετά από 14 χρόνια.
Το ριάλιτι «Keeping Up with the Kardashians», το οποίο έκανε διάσημες και ασύλληπτα πλούσιες την Kim και τις αδερφές της Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie και Kendall, θα προβάλλει την τελευταία της σεζόν στις αρχές του 2021.
Το E! ανακοίνωσε ότι σέβεται την απόφαση της οικογένειας να ζει πλέον την ζωή της χωρίς τηλεοπτικές κάμερες.
Τα τελευταία χρόνια πολλά από τα αδέρφια της Kim είχαν δηλώσει πως είχαν κουραστεί να δείχνουν την ζωή τους στην τηλεόραση.
Και μετά τα όσα έγιναν ανάμεσα στην Kim Kardashian και τον σύζυγό της Kanye West και τα προβλήματα υγείας που αντιμετωπίζει φαίνεται να έφτασαν στην απόφαση αυτή.
Με μια ανάρτηση στο Instagram η 39χρονη Kim έγραψε μεταξύ άλλων: «Στους υπέροχους θαυμαστές μας: Με βαριά καρδιά πήραμε την δύσκολη απόφαση να πούμε αντίο στο Keeping Up with the Kardashians».
Το ίδιο έκαναν και τα υπόλοιπα μέλη της οικογένειας.
Η αλήθεια είναι επίσης ότι η εκπομπή αυτή είδε τεράστια πτώση στην θεαματικότητά της.
Κάποτε έβλεπαν αυτή την σειρά πάνω από 10 εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι καθημερινά.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I am so grateful and thankful to everyone who has supported us and been there through it all. I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon. Change is hard but also needed at times❤️💔❤️💔 I love you all. Thank you for the memories!