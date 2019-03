View this post on Instagram

Great Article Today talking Exclusively to @thesun and @fabulousmag about my struggle with #sexaddiction and the Book I wrote #Diaryofasexaddict LOVE LOVE LOVE it ♥ TO Order the book by @eroticfictionpublisher follow the link in my Bio please. #sheffield #loveyourself #london #sexaddiction #recovery #psychology #spirituality #happiness #news