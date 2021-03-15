Τα Όσκαρ «επιστρέφουν» και τη Δευτέρα (15.03.2021), σχεδόν έναν μήνα πριν από την τελετή, ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες.

Τα φετινά Όσκαρ θα γίνουν στις 25 Απριλίου και η ταινία Mank, με πρωταγωνιστή τον Γκάρι Όλντμαν και σκηνοθέτη τον Ντέιβιντ Φίντσερ, έχει συγκεντρώσει τις περισσότερες, 10 στο σύνολο, υποψηφιότητες. Το Nomadland της Chloé Zhao, με τη σπουδαία Φράνσις ΜακΝτόρμαντ, ξεχώρισε επίσης.

Υποψήφιος για Όσκαρ είναι και ο Τσάντγουικ Μπόουζμαν, που ήδη έχει κερδίσει τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα μετά θάνατον για την ερμηνεία του στο Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Η ιστορία γράφτηκε στην κατηγορία για το Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας. Μέχρι σήμερα μόνο πέντε γυναίκες είχαν καταφέρει να είναι υποψήφιες. Φέτος, μόνο, το χρυσό αγαλματάκι θα διεκδικήσουν η Chloé Zhao (σ.σ. είναι η πρώτη υποψήφια για Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας που είναι ασιατικής καταγωγής) και η Emerald Fennell για το Promising Young Woman.

Καλύτερης ταινίας

The Father

Judas And The Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Σκηνοθεσίας

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

Α’ Γυναικείου ρόλου

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Β’ Ανδρικού ρόλου

Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Β’ Γυναικείου ρόλου

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Coleman – The Father

Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης

Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Καλύτερου πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sounf of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ήχου

Sound of Metal

Soul

Mank

Greyhound

News of the World

Κοστουμιών

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Emma

Mulan

Pinochico

Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεων

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Pinocchio

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

