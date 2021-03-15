Τα Όσκαρ «επιστρέφουν» και τη Δευτέρα (15.03.2021), σχεδόν έναν μήνα πριν από την τελετή, ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες.
Τα φετινά Όσκαρ θα γίνουν στις 25 Απριλίου και η ταινία Mank, με πρωταγωνιστή τον Γκάρι Όλντμαν και σκηνοθέτη τον Ντέιβιντ Φίντσερ, έχει συγκεντρώσει τις περισσότερες, 10 στο σύνολο, υποψηφιότητες. Το Nomadland της Chloé Zhao, με τη σπουδαία Φράνσις ΜακΝτόρμαντ, ξεχώρισε επίσης.
Υποψήφιος για Όσκαρ είναι και ο Τσάντγουικ Μπόουζμαν, που ήδη έχει κερδίσει τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα μετά θάνατον για την ερμηνεία του στο Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Η ιστορία γράφτηκε στην κατηγορία για το Όσκαρ Σκηνοθεσίας. Μέχρι σήμερα μόνο πέντε γυναίκες είχαν καταφέρει να είναι υποψήφιες. Φέτος, μόνο, το χρυσό αγαλματάκι θα διεκδικήσουν η Chloé Zhao (σ.σ. είναι η πρώτη υποψήφια για Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας που είναι ασιατικής καταγωγής) και η Emerald Fennell για το Promising Young Woman.
Καλύτερης ταινίας
The Father
Judas And The Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Congratulations to the Best Picture nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/UaSUkyrvha— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Σκηνοθεσίας
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
David Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/G5gRRVWm9Z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Α’ Ανδρικού ρόλου
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Gary Oldman – Mank
Steven Yeun – Minari
Congratulations to the Leading Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/zcxskAgt6Q— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Α’ Γυναικείου ρόλου
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – United States vs Billie Holliday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Congratulations to the Leading Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/z8dFO81wWD— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Β’ Ανδρικού ρόλου
Daniel Kaluuya & LaKeith Stanfield – Judas And The Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of The Chicago 7
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Congratulations to the Supporting Actor nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/auP16V43Y5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Β’ Γυναικείου ρόλου
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Yuh Jung-Youn – Minari
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Olivia Coleman – The Father
Congratulations to the Supporting Actress nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/HNZ6uCpaQA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης
Congratulations to the International Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SUmbJNXuPm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Διασκευασμένου Σεναρίου
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Congratulations to the Adapted Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/RRRxTixh9N— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Καλύτερου πρωτότυπου σεναρίου
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sounf of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Congratulations to the Original Screenplay nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/1X1liVqpRQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Ήχου
Sound of Metal
Soul
Mank
Greyhound
News of the World
Congratulations to the Sound nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/rnTSAJwTyR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/dayxmpVqTh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Production Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/4LvB01sRGI— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Κοστουμιών
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Emma
Mulan
Pinochico
Congratulations to the Costume Design nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/J186FSyTJa— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεων
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Pinocchio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Congratulations to the Makeup and Hairstyling nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/vStIavyKhm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Live Action Short nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/y23ra2AHBT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Animated Feature Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/TFzSmC93EC— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Film Editing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/dayxmpVqTh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Documentary Short Subject nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/hIVoZbIZ6m— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Documentary Feature nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/CuzTrSDco0— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Animated Short Film nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xzB5Wypzym— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Original Song nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/LQnIj0tRy8— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Visual Effects nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/NIXjITnsFA— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021
Congratulations to the Cinematography nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/06HSOjc0Qn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2021