Πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ – Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Ανέμελες στιγμές με τα παιδιά τους – video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) ‘Back to Nature’ Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. @the_rhs Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. Tomorrow Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, will attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.