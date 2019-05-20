Πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ – Κέιτ Μίντλετον: Ανέμελες στιγμές με τα παιδιά τους – video
Είναι οι εικόνες ενός μεσημεριού με τα τρία πριγκιπόπουλα να παίζουν με τη μαμά και τον μπαμπά τους σε έναν από τους βασιλικούς κήπους στο Τσέλσι.
Ο πρίγκιπας Τζορτζ και η πριγκίπισσα Σάρλοτ, τα δυο μεγαλύτερα παιδιά του μελλοντικού βασιλιά της Αγγλίας και της Κέιτ Μίντλετον, έχουν… απαλλαχθεί από τα παπούτσια τους και ξυπόλυτοι παίζουν με το νερό, σκαρφαλώνουν… παντού και χαίρονται τη φύση.
Ο μικρός Λούις, πάλι, τα φοράει τα παπούτσια του και κάνει κούνια με τη βοήθεια του μπαμπά του ή εξερευνά με τη βοήθεια της μαμάς του.
"I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together." — The Duchess of Cambridge on the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden pic.twitter.com/286B9TOPGA
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019
Δείτε τις εικόνες που μοιράστηκε η βασιλική οικογένεια μέσω των social media
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) ‘Back to Nature’ Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. @the_rhs Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate the garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. Tomorrow Her Majesty The Queen, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, will attend the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
🍃 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden.
The photographs were taken by Matt Porteous. #ChelseaFlowerShow pic.twitter.com/mT95MT88xA
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019