Το πουλάει το σπίτι ο Moby – Που θα διαθέσει τα έσοδα

Ok, this might seem odd..I have a beautiful house in Pound Ridge, NY. It was designed in 1957 by David Henken, an architect who worked closely with Frank Lloyd Wright. It’s one of the most beautiful mcm houses I’ve seen, but to be honest, I’m rarely there. So, I’m going to sell it and take the money to: support progressive political candidates, support my animal rights foundation, produce documentaries, and fund scholarships. Here are some pictures, and the link is in the bio as well as here: https://www.trulia.com/p/ny/pound-ridge/280-salem-rd-pound-ridge-ny-10576–1004581401?cid=sem%7Cgoogle%7Ctbw_nb_natdsa_state_ny_url_nat!g%7CNew%20York. @curbed

A post shared by moby xⓋx (@moby) on Jul 24, 2018 at 8:19am PDT