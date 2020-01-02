weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ:
Newsit / Κόσμος / Τζέφρι Πάιατ: Οι ΗΠΑ στηρίζουν τις υπογραφές για τον EastMed

Τζέφρι Πάιατ: Οι ΗΠΑ στηρίζουν τις υπογραφές για τον EastMed

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 02.01.2020 | 23:53
Newsit Newsroom
Τζέφρι Πάιατ: Οι ΗΠΑ στηρίζουν τις υπογραφές για τον EastMed
photo intime

Τη στήριξη της κυβέρνησης των ΗΠΑ στον αγωγό EastMed, μέσω της συμμετοχής της στην τριμερή συνεργασία Ελλάδας, Κύπρου και Ισραήλ, επανέλαβε με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter ο πρεσβευτής των ΗΠΑ στην Ελλάδα Τζέφρι Πάιατ, σημειώνοντας την πολιτική και διπλωματική σημασία αυτής της νέας συμφωνίας.

Η τοποθέτηση του Τζέφρι Πάιατ αποτελεί μια έμμεση απάντηση στις σημερινές ανακοινώσεις της Τουρκίας για την υπογραφή της συμφωνίας για τον ενεργειακό αγωγό EastMed, μεταξύ Ελλάδας, Κύπρου και Ισραήλ .

Ενότητες
#TAGS MM