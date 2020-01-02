Τζέφρι Πάιατ: Οι ΗΠΑ στηρίζουν τις υπογραφές για τον EastMed

Η τοποθέτηση του Τζέφρι Πάιατ αποτελεί μια έμμεση απάντηση στις σημερινές ανακοινώσεις της Τουρκίας για την υπογραφή της συμφωνίας για τον ενεργειακό αγωγό EastMed, μεταξύ Ελλάδας, Κύπρου και Ισραήλ .

This is a true alliance in the Eastern Mediterranean that is economic and political, and it adds to the security and stability of the region. Again, not against anyone, but rather for the values and to the benefit of our citizens. pic.twitter.com/ZUk3fnluOP

— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) 2 Ιανουαρίου 2020