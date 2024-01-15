Ακόμα ένα βραβείο πήρε η Emma Stone για το ρόλο της στο Poor Things του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου.

Μετά τη Χρυσή Σφαίρα, η Emma Stone τιμήθηκε με το βραβείο της καλύτερης Ηθοποιού από το Critics Choice Awards.

Το βραβείο της καλύτερης ταινίας πήρε το «Oppenheimer» το οποίο «σάρωσε» με συνολικά 8 βραβεία (Καλύτερης Ταινίας, του Καλύτερου Σκηνοθέτη, Β΄ Ανδρικού Ρόλου και του Καλύτερου Καστ).

Στα 6 βραβεία σταμάτησε η «Barbie» ανάμεσά τους το βραβείο για Καλύτερο πρωτότυπο σενάριο και αυτό για την Καλύτερη Κωμωδία.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες και οι νικητές

Best Picture

“American Fiction” (MGM)

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros.)

“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures) (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

“Past Lives” (A24)

“Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Saltburn” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Best Actor

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

Emma Stone — Poor Things (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Best Young Actor/Actress

Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Air — Alex Convery

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

American Fiction

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ)

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Best Drama Series

Succession (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Loki (Disney+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO | Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Tom Hiddleston – Loki (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent (ABC)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO | Max)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval (FX)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan – Loki (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sophia Di Martino – Loki (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Comedy Series

The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO | Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Drew Tarver – The Other Two (HBO | Max)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

James Marsden – Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO | Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Love & Death (HBO | Max)

A Murder at the End of the World (FX)

A Small Light (National Geographic)

Best Movie Made for Television

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Finestkind (Paramount+)

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Quiz Lady (Hulu) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Reality (HBO | Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You (Hulu)

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney – Reality (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple – Fargo (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers (HBO | Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Billie Boullet – A Small Light (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Best Foreign Language Series

Bargain (Paramount+)

The Glory (Netflix)

The Good Mothers (Hulu)

The Interpreter of Silence (Hulu)

Lupin (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Mask Girl (Netflix)

Moving (Hulu)

Best Animated Series

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Young Love (HBO | Max)

Best Talk Show

The Graham Norton Show (BBC America)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Comedy Special

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool (Netflix)

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits (Prime Video)

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO | Max)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix) – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer (Netflix)