Οι «φιναλίστ» σε 10 κατηγορίες βραβείων Όσκαρ για το 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν χθες Τρίτη (21.12.2022) από την Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ταινιών στις κατηγορίες «Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ», «Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης» αλλά και «Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους», «Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ» και «Καλύτερων Οπτικών Εφέ».
Πρόκειται για τις «shortlists», τις λίστες δηλαδή που ανακοινώνει η Ακαδημία, πριν ανακοινώσει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ κάθε χρονιάς. Ειδικότερα, όπως αναφέρει το The Hollywood Reporter, από τις 192 διεθνείς ταινίες, ξεχώρισαν 15, εκ των οποίων η μία από το Πακιστάν, δίνοντας στη χώρα την πρώτη της υποψηφιότητα.
Η shortlist για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης» περιλαμβάνει το Close (Βέλγιο), το Decision to Leave (Νότια Κορέα), το All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία), το Bardo του Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Μεξικό) και το Joyland (Πακιστάν) μεταξύ άλλων.
Παράλληλα, οι ταινίες που αναμένονται να σαρώσουν, όπως το Babylon, το All Quiet on the Western Front, το Avatar: The Way of Water, το Elvis, το The Whale αλλά και το Top Gun: Maverick, ήδη έχουν κάνει την εμφάνισή τους στις «μικρές» κατηγορίες, με τους περισσότερους να εκτιμούν ότι έχουν κλείσει θέση και στις «μεγάλες» κατηγορίες.
Μεταξύ των συντελεστών που αξίζουν αναγνώριση, είναι ο δύο φορές βραβευμένος με Όσκαρ Άντι Νέλσον, ο οποίος με 22 υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ κατέχει το ρεκόρ των περισσότερων υποψηφιοτήτων στις κατηγορίες ήχου και επί του παρόντος ισοβαθμεί με τον Ράντι Νιούμαν στην τρίτη θέση μεταξύ αυτών που ζουν ακόμη. Φέτος, η ηχητική του δουλειά περιλαμβάνεται σε τρεις ταινίες: Babylon, The Batman και Elvis.
Η ψηφοφορία για την απόφαση των τελικών υποψηφιοτήτων θα διεξαχθεί από τις 12 έως τις 17 Ιανουαρίου και οι τελικές λίστες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου. Τα 95α Όσκαρ έχουν προγραμματιστεί να διεξαχθούν στις 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Χόλιγουντ.
Αναλυτικά οι λίστες για τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ με τις καλύτερες ταινίες:
Ντοκιμαντέρ
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
Ξενόγλωσσης
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Belgium, Close
- Cambodia, Return to Seoul
- Denmark, Holy Spider
- France, Saint Omer
- Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Ireland, The Quiet Girl
- Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Morocco, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistan, Joyland
- Poland, EO
- South Korea, Decision to Leave
- Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Μακιγιάζ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Πρωτότυπης μουσικής
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού
- “Time” from Amsterdam
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
- “My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- “Good Afternoon” from Spirited
- “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
- “Stand Up” from Till
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise
Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Ταινία μικρού μήκους με ζωντανή δράση
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Ήχου
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Οπτικά Εφέ
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick