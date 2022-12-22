Οι «φιναλίστ» σε 10 κατηγορίες βραβείων Όσκαρ για το 2023 ανακοινώθηκαν χθες Τρίτη (21.12.2022) από την Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των ταινιών στις κατηγορίες «Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ», «Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης» αλλά και «Καλύτερου Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους», «Καλύτερου Μακιγιάζ» και «Καλύτερων Οπτικών Εφέ».

Πρόκειται για τις «shortlists», τις λίστες δηλαδή που ανακοινώνει η Ακαδημία, πριν ανακοινώσει τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα βραβεία Όσκαρ κάθε χρονιάς. Ειδικότερα, όπως αναφέρει το The Hollywood Reporter, από τις 192 διεθνείς ταινίες, ξεχώρισαν 15, εκ των οποίων η μία από το Πακιστάν, δίνοντας στη χώρα την πρώτη της υποψηφιότητα.

Η shortlist για το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ξενόγλωσσης» περιλαμβάνει το Close (Βέλγιο), το Decision to Leave (Νότια Κορέα), το All Quiet on the Western Front (Γερμανία), το Bardo του Alejandro G. Iñárritu (Μεξικό) και το Joyland (Πακιστάν) μεταξύ άλλων.

Παράλληλα, οι ταινίες που αναμένονται να σαρώσουν, όπως το Babylon, το All Quiet on the Western Front, το Avatar: The Way of Water, το Elvis, το The Whale αλλά και το Top Gun: Maverick, ήδη έχουν κάνει την εμφάνισή τους στις «μικρές» κατηγορίες, με τους περισσότερους να εκτιμούν ότι έχουν κλείσει θέση και στις «μεγάλες» κατηγορίες.

Μεταξύ των συντελεστών που αξίζουν αναγνώριση, είναι ο δύο φορές βραβευμένος με Όσκαρ Άντι Νέλσον, ο οποίος με 22 υποψηφιότητες για Όσκαρ κατέχει το ρεκόρ των περισσότερων υποψηφιοτήτων στις κατηγορίες ήχου και επί του παρόντος ισοβαθμεί με τον Ράντι Νιούμαν στην τρίτη θέση μεταξύ αυτών που ζουν ακόμη. Φέτος, η ηχητική του δουλειά περιλαμβάνεται σε τρεις ταινίες: Babylon, The Batman και Elvis.

Η ψηφοφορία για την απόφαση των τελικών υποψηφιοτήτων θα διεξαχθεί από τις 12 έως τις 17 Ιανουαρίου και οι τελικές λίστες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου. Τα 95α Όσκαρ έχουν προγραμματιστεί να διεξαχθούν στις 12 Μαρτίου στο Dolby Theatre του Χόλιγουντ.

Αναλυτικά οι λίστες για τις τελικές υποψηφιότητες των φετινών βραβείων Όσκαρ με τις καλύτερες ταινίες:

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

Ξενόγλωσσης

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Austria, Corsage

Belgium, Close

Cambodia, Return to Seoul

Denmark, Holy Spider

France, Saint Omer

Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front

India, Last Film Show

Ireland, The Quiet Girl

Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Morocco, The Blue Caftan

Pakistan, Joyland

Poland, EO

South Korea, Decision to Leave

Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy

Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

Πρωτότυπης μουσικής

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

Πρωτότυπου τραγουδιού

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

Ταινία μικρού μήκους με ζωντανή δράση

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

Ήχου

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Οπτικά Εφέ