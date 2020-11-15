15oC Αθήνα

Πέθανε ο θρύλος Ρέι Κλέμενς (pics, vid)

ΦΩΤΟ Reuters

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 72 ετών, ο θρυλικός τερματοφύλακας της Λίβερπουλ και της Εθνικής Αγγλίας, Ρέι Κλέμενς, βυθίζοντας στο θρήνο το αγγλικό ποδόσφαιρο.

Ο Κλέμενς αποτέλεσε έναν από τους κορυφαίους γκολκίπερ στην ιστορία της Λίβερπουλ, τη φανέλα της οποίας φόρεσε για 14 ολόκληρα χρόνια, από 1967 ως το 1981, πριν πάρει μετεγγραφή για την Τότεναμ (1981-1989), ως παίκτης της οποίας γνώρισε απίστευτη αποθέωση στο Άνφιλντ.

Συνολικά κέρδισε 21 τίτλους στην καριέρα του, η οποία περιλαμβάνει και 64 εμφανίσεις με την Εθνική Αγγλίας, της οποίας υπήρξε και προπονητής.

 

 

 

 

 

