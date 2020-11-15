Πέθανε ο θρύλος Ρέι Κλέμενς (pics, vid)

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 72 ετών, ο θρυλικός τερματοφύλακας της Λίβερπουλ και της Εθνικής Αγγλίας, Ρέι Κλέμενς, βυθίζοντας στο θρήνο το αγγλικό ποδόσφαιρο.

Ο Κλέμενς αποτέλεσε έναν από τους κορυφαίους γκολκίπερ στην ιστορία της Λίβερπουλ, τη φανέλα της οποίας φόρεσε για 14 ολόκληρα χρόνια, από 1967 ως το 1981, πριν πάρει μετεγγραφή για την Τότεναμ (1981-1989), ως παίκτης της οποίας γνώρισε απίστευτη αποθέωση στο Άνφιλντ.

Συνολικά κέρδισε 21 τίτλους στην καριέρα του, η οποία περιλαμβάνει και 64 εμφανίσεις με την Εθνική Αγγλίας, της οποίας υπήρξε και προπονητής.

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of the greatest-ever goalkeepers, Ray Clemence.



The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and many friends.



Rest in peace, Ray Clemence 1948-2020. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 15, 2020

We are extremely saddened to learn that former #ThreeLions goalkeeper and coach Ray Clemence has passed away at the age of 72.



All of our thoughts are with Ray’s family, friends and former clubs at this time. pic.twitter.com/VfMLuhH8zw — England (@England) November 15, 2020