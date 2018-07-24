Η φωτιά στην Κινέτα από το διάστημα – Σοκαριστικές εικόνες

Η υπηρεσία Copernicus καταγράφει τα καιρικά φαινόμενα και τις καταστροφές στην Ευρώπη από το διάστημα. Χθες (23.07.2018) κατέγραψε συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από τη φωτιά στην Κινέτα.

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή της στο twitter, το θερμικό φορτίο ήταν τόσο μεγάλο που σε ορισμένες από τις λήψεις του δορυφόρου Sentinel-2 μοιάζει με μεγάλο υπέρυθρο σημείο!

Οι φωτογραφίες δεν άργησαν να γίνουν re-tweet.

Our thoughts are with those affected by the #wildfires in Greece 🇬🇷

The images we posted yesterday are not from the deadly fire, but from one west of #Athens
#Sentinel2 will only make an overpass over the worse hit area, #Marathon/Nea Makri, tomorrow

Wildfires are back in Southern Europe (not that is good news)

A very intense fire is raging in the vicinity of Kineta 🇬🇷 west of #Athens

A very intense fire is raging in the vicinity of Kineta west of #Athens
The heat is so intense that #Sentinel2 in today's imagery, would only see an infrared spot