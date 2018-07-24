weather-icon °C AΘΗΝΑ
Η φωτιά στην Κινέτα από το διάστημα – Σοκαριστικές εικόνες

Δημοσιεύθηκε: 24.07.2018 | 13:46
Η φωτιά στην Κινέτα από το διάστημα – Σοκαριστικές εικόνες | Newsit.gr

Κόβουν την ανάσα οι εικόνες της ευρωπαϊκής υπηρεσίας Copernicus. Η φωτιά στην Κινέτα ήταν ορατή ακόμα και από το διάστημα.

Η υπηρεσία Copernicus καταγράφει τα καιρικά φαινόμενα και τις καταστροφές στην Ευρώπη από το διάστημα. Χθες (23.07.2018) κατέγραψε συγκλονιστικές εικόνες από τη φωτιά στην Κινέτα.

Όπως ανέφερε σε ανάρτησή της στο twitter, το θερμικό φορτίο ήταν τόσο μεγάλο που σε ορισμένες από τις λήψεις του δορυφόρου Sentinel-2 μοιάζει με μεγάλο υπέρυθρο σημείο!

Οι φωτογραφίες δεν άργησαν να γίνουν re-tweet.

