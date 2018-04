NO LAZY WEEKENDS! @paularyff and I put another barre video together for you because they are so easy to do at home (off a table Or chair) so no excuses. We were both ballet dancers growing up and it can do wonders to your body (moves are simple yet effective) 1. Kick and step(first move) : glutes, hams and core to stay stable on drop into push-up-try to be even to floor 2. Pike walk ins for shoulder and abs. 3. Plié, pivot and hop for legs, glutes and abs. Hope you guys try it!! Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Workout first, drink later. Let us know what you’d like us to work on next 😊❤️

